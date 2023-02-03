Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police have decided to take stern action against public service vehicles involved in non-completion of routes, misbehavior with passengers and overloading, a police public relations officer said on Thursday.

He said that strict action will be taken against those transporters violating traffic routes. The purpose is to provide better traffic facilities to the citizens.

According to details, Islamabad police are utilizing all resources to facilitate the general public and not only issuing traffic violation tickets to the public service vehicles for overcharging, misbehaving and incompletion of routes.

Zonal DSP’s were also directed to take stern action against PSV’s drivers who were found repeatedly involved in the same violations.

Such action against violators would be made more effective and progress of squads would be reviewed on a regular basis. Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, special squads have already been constituted to check the route violation and Islamabad capital police Helpline “Pucar-15” was 24/7 available to resolve the public grievances on a priority basis. Citizens can lodge their complaint regarding non-completion of routes, misbehavior of PSV’s staff or other traffic related issues at this helpline. Effective action against such violators will be continued in future as well.