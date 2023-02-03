Share:

Rawalpindi - The enforcement department of Rawalpindi development authority (RDA) along with police and officials of district government carried out an operation in Chontra and demolished illegal infrastructures of private housing societies that were not approved by the civic body, informed sources on Thursday. during the operation, the enforcement department of Rda bulldozed the mansions and hideouts of goons/ private afghan terrorist militia of Blue world City, abdullah City and avalon City in Mouza Churan wala in Rajhar.

There were unconfirmed reports that afghan terrorist militia of illegal Blue world City launched an armed attack against Rda enforcement department in forest area of Rajhar. However, the officials of civic body remained unhurt. Surprisingly, Rawalpindi police denied information about occurrence of firing incident in the area. But the officials of RDA confirmed that they came under heavy gunfire by the armed goons of Blue world City.

They alleged that the operation against illegal infrastructure was not managed properly by the dG Rda, police and aC Saddar division which put their lives in danger. “We were stuck in heavy firing by the goons of housing society but their bosses in Rda were not picking phone calls,” said a member of Rda enforcement department while talking to The nation. He added that aC Saddar arrived very late on scene, whereas, Sp Saddar division went back to Rawalpindi to attend a meeting leaving them on mercy of armed gangs.

He said that dG Rda kept on passing verbal orders to his subordinates instead of issuing written demolition order or seeking police assistance as per law. Meanwhile, a police spokesman told that police had arrested two guards of a private housing society and seized weapons from their possession during an operation along with Rda and district government high ups in Chontra. He said many armed guards of private housing society fled from scene after seeing police party. On the other hand, drug mafia opened firing on a police party in doltala, according to police spokesman.

He said police retaliated and arrested two drug pushers namely Samar and wajib (in injured condition). He said the other accomplices of drug mafia managed to escape from the scene. police registered case against the drug peddlers and began investigation.