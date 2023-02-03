Share:

ISLAMABAD - Preparations for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 05 (Sunday) have started across the country by arranging a number of activities to show solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their just and principled struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination.

Various public and private departments, educational institutions, and literary and cultural organisations have planned to arrange conferences, rallies, seminars, discussion programmes and competitions to highlight the struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination as per UN resolutions.

The print and electronic media will highlight the struggle of Kashmiri people for their just right to self-determination and gross human rights violations in the valley as well as Pakistan’s stance on resolving the Kashmir issue as per the UN declarations and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

The day will dawn with special prayers for the martyrs of Kashmir, the success of the freedom struggle, and expression of solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The messages of the high level officials will also be issued in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day to express support for the cause of Kashmir.

The Department of Electronic Media and Publications will arrange a Digital Photographic and Painting Exhibition at the Information Service Academy on February 03 (Friday).

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurungzeb will be the chief guest while Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Shahera Shahid, Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Altaf Hussain Wani, Human Right Activist, Mushaal Hussain Mullick and Hurriyat leader, Abdul Hameed Lone will be the guests on the occasion.

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage, Lok Virsa in collaboration with the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan and the Federal Directorate of Education will hold a three-day colourful Kashmir Cultural Festival from February 3-5 to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The main attractions of the festival include Kashmiri Artisans at Work, folk crafts, patriotic songs performances, folk musical performances, folk paintings by youth, cuisines, a photographic exhibition and screening of video documentaries.

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan would organise a three-day cultural festival here from February 3-5 to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The event will include speeches, tableaus, national songs, puppet show, painting and photography exhibition, stage play, folk performances, music and songs to highlight Kashmir issue and promote the cultural heritage of Kashmir through art and crafts.

The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad will arrange a seminar titled ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ on February 03 to mark the day.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira will be the chief guest on the occasion while Chairman Board of Governor, ISSI, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Convener All Parties Hurriyat Conference, AJK, Mahmood Saghar and Chairman World Forum for Peace and Justice, Ghulam Nabi Fai will speak on the occasion.

Pakistan Academy of Letters, National Heritage and Culture Division in collaboration with Halqa Arbab-e-Zauq has planned to arrange Youm-e- Yakjehti-e-Kashmir Mushaira on February 03.

Prominent literary persons, Haleem Qureshi and Prof Dr Maqsood Jaffari will preside over the event while noted poets of the twin cities will present their poetic works on Kashmir. Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology will also arrange a seminar to mark the day on February 07 with Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira as chief guest. While prominent personalities including Farhatullah Babar, Nafeesa Shah, Latif Akbar, Chaudhry Yaseen and Asif Khan will be present on the occasion.

Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day every year to express our unwavering political, moral and diplomatic support to the just struggle of our Kashmiri brethren for their right of self-determination, as enshrined in the UN Charter and relevant UN resolutions.

The day is marked by public processions, special prayers in mosques for the liberation of Kashmir and protests and rallies that are carried out against the Indian oppression of IIOJK.