LAHORE - Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, son of PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujat Hussain called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman at Governor House Lahore, here on Thursday.

During the meeting, issues relating to education, politics and economic situation came under discussion besides the incident of terrorism in Peshawar Police Lines Mosque. Speaking on this occasion, the Punjab governor said that the development of the country was possible only with the promotion of democratic values and the supremacy of the constitution. He said that the promotion of IT and technical education in the education sector was the need of the hour.

Governor said that the federal government had taken effective steps to promote technical education in educational institutions. He said that as the chancellor of universities, he had formed a consortium to strengthen the links between academia and industry as this will benefit industries from the research done in universities. Governor further said that improving universities and promoting higher education were among his priorities.

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain said that political stability was very important to stabilize the economy in the country.

Meanwhile, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rahman wrote a letter to Punjab Chief Minister, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, seeking to instruct the Higher Education Department and the administrative departments to start the recruitment process of Vice Chancellors, Pro Vice Chancellors, Deans, Registrars, Treasurer and Controller Examination in public universities for the vacant seats within the next 6 months. . In this regard, the Governor Secretariat also sent the list of vacant seats of Vice-Chancellors and those going to fall vacant in the near future to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

The Governor Punjab drew the attention of the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab to the fact that non-timely appointment to important posts affects the administrative affairs and academic activities in the universities.