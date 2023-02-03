Share:

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called on President Dr Arif Alvi to take notice of alleged ‘brazen interface’ by the intelligence agencies and some sections of the establishment into the ‘political sphere.’

Chairman PTI and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a letter to the President has urged that he being the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces should take notice of this interference in the light of a unanimous resolution passed by a joint meeting of the PTI’s Core Committee and its Parliamentary Party.

According to an announcement made by the PTI’s Central Secretariat here on Thursday, Chief of Staff to Chairman PTI Senator Shibli Faraz had delivered the letter to the president. A copy of the resolution passed on January 29 and script of the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Haji Ghulam Ali’s press talk indicating delay in election has also been attached with the letter.

“The most recent reflection of this was the KP Governor’s statement saying he cannot give a date for elections to the KP legislature as that would be given by the intelligence agencies and the Establishment,” the chairman PTI said in the letter dated January 29. It stated that the resolution also drew the President’s attention towards the “brazen acts of abductions, sham FIRs, custodial torture and threats being meted out to PTI workers and leaders”.

“The resolution calls on you to take notice and take action against all these actions that contravene the Constitution, laws of the land and fundamental human rights,” the letter added. A day earlier, the KP Governor had declined to give a date for general elections to the provincial assembly. He had advised the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) through a letter to consult with the relevant institutions and law enforcement agencies as well as political parties, before fixing the date for the polls, in the wake of an alarming law and order situation. On January 27, KP Governor addressing a press conference had said that it was the duty of the ECP to hold the elections and it was a matter between the electoral watchdog and the intelligence agencies as well as the establishment. He further said that “institutions, intelligence agencies, establishment and the ECP will decide” when to hold elections due to the bad security situation. Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry addressing a press conference here said that the holding of the election was the sole panacea to the prevailing problems currently confronting the country. He added those who were creating obstacles in holding the polls within 90 days were violating the Constitution and would face Article 6. Chaudhry, who was flanked by PTI senior leaders including Hammad Azhar, Shahbaz Gill and Ali Awan, said at the time when the whole country was under trauma due to the tragic Peshawar blast, the “imported government” was busy in taking revenge. He added that former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and journalist Imran Riaz were arrested and a case was registered against former PTI MNA Shandana Gulzar. He raised the question: Who was wise enough to advise the coalition government to file cases against their opponents?

Former information minister Chaudhry warned that the country could not afford confrontation and division at this time. He said that it was high time to take confidence building measures to help bridge the fast widening fissure, because the policy of arrests, coercions, threats and political victimizations was no longer workable.

Chaudhry went on to say that the PTI did not want confrontation with the institutions because the government cannot run without their support. “PTI just wanted that they should not support the puppet, incompetent, inapt and crooked government unnecessarily.” He warned that the establishment should not needlessly bear the burden of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership including former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari. He said the Sharif and Zardari families have no political future. “Whenever the PTI government comes into power, a new opposition will emerge in Pakistan,” he added.

“We want institutions to accept supremacy of the Constitution and the law, respect human rights and accept the public right to elect their leader through their power of vote.” He said that the country was standing at a crossroad as there was rising inflation on one side and terrorism was rearing its head on the other side. He proposed that it was the time when the country needed a political dialogue.

He said that the governors had no option but to hold polls within three months otherwise they would face treason cases under Article 6. He said that if elections were not held within the given time period, then there would be no government and Martial Law would be enforced automatically.