Share:

In an interesting turn of events, the governors of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have declined to give dates for the general elections to the provincial assemblies, advising the ECP to consult relevant authorities and take stock of the current security and economic situation before deciding in this regard. Considering that the ECP had stressed that the elections in both provinces will have to be held by mid-April, it remains to be seen what course of action the electoral watchdog will adopt going forward.

As per reports, a letter was sent to the ECP on Wednesday, pointing out a technicality that since the Punjab Assembly was not dissolved by his order, clause 3 of Article 105 of the Constitution did not apply in this situation, essentially saying that the governor is responsible for announcing the dates. In addition to this, the letter pointed out that the prevailing economic and security situation merits a wider consultation with all the stakeholders, in order to ensure that conditions for holding the elections in a transparent and fair manner are duly met.

A similar letter to the ECP was also dispatched by the KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali directly to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. The security situation in the country is extremely dire, especially in KP, and this letter was written a day after the tragic attack that took place in the Peshawar Police Lines area. However, even before the incident, the KP governor had linked fresh polls with an improvement in the province’s security and economic situation.

This line of argument that the political forces should focus on addressing the ongoing crises instead of elections is one that will resonate with the federal government. Especially with regards to the economic situation that has resulted in the PDM coalition being severely criticised, holding elections when emotions are so charged against them would definitely work in favour of the PTI.

These developments will continue the cycle of speculation regarding the elections, and the PTI will not relent, which means that the political crisis will continue to add to the economic one. With senior ECP officials deliberating on the letter received from the two governors, the ball is now in the electoral watchdog’s court.