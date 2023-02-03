Share:

KARACHI-Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday arrested two alleged members of a notorious drug peddlers gang during snap checking in Golimar area of the megalopolis and recovered drugs from their possession.

The arrested accused were identified as Syed Azeem Shah and Muhammad Bilal, according to a spokesman for Rangers. The accused used to supply drugs in different areas of the city, including New Sultanabad, Kunwari Colony, Metroville, New Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Machar Colony, Nusrat Bhutto Colony, Landhi, New Golimar and Lasbela. They used an auto-rickshaw for supplying drugs and hired women and children to avoid checking. During initial interrogation, the culprits revealed that they had been involved in drug trafficking since 2021.

The accused used to order drugs from Peshawar and Quetta which were transported using family cars, buses and cargo vehicles and later the drugs were concealed in different houses in New Mianwali Colony, Karachi. The arrested accused along with the recovered drugs had been handed over to the ANF for further legal action.