Share:

LAHORE - Quetta Gladiators’ skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed believes that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has played an important role in the development of cricket in the country. Sarfaraz is the only player to captain Quetta Gladiators in all the seasons of the PSL.

“The PSL has played a very important role in the development of cricket in Pakistan. It has provided exposure to our players, and they have learned how to handle the camera and crowd pressure, which is very important to grow as an international cricketer,” Sarfaraz said on the latest edition of PCB Podcast. “Since PSL is a big brand, everyone follows it, and top players from all over the world are involved, everyone takes note of those cricketers who perform. “The winning side of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 had the players who proved their mettle in the PSL.

“Whether it was Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan or Rumman Raees, these guys were doing well in domestic cricket and were picked by the PSL franchises. Their impressive performances in the PSL earned them spots in the national side. So, the league’s contribution in the development of cricket in the country is immense,” added the wicketkeeper batsman. Pakistan captain Babar Azam will lead Peshawar Zalmi, after leaving Karachi Kings before the draft last year. “Every PSL edition is super exciting for me because of its competitive nature. There is a different challenge each year as the players with whom you share the Pakistan dressing room all year become your opponents,” said Azam.

He added: “A new franchise, and a new season, this PSL edition holds added significance for me and I am looking forward to making a good start in this journey. “It is a dream for me to score a century in the PSL as I already have two T20I centuries and a few more in different leagues. I am positive about achieving the three-figure mark in this PSL, and hoping the right time comes soon for a big score,” added Azam, who has the most runs, 2,413, in the tournament’s history. Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi believes that every player in the team should be treated equally regardless of seniority.

“As a captain, I don’t only think about those in the field but also for those who are sitting on the bench. You have to carry each and every player in the team and treat everyone equally and as a match winner, regardless of his seniority. “The most important aspect of leadership is handling pressure. I need to handle pressure and be good with my decisionmaking, because if I let the pressure get better of me, my team would crumble. It is also important to lead from the front and outperform myself every time I take the field as it will motivate my players to do well,” Shaheen added.