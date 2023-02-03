Share:

SARGODHA - The Department of Political Science and International Relations of Sargodha University on Thursday organised a seminar and walk in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day. Through the seminar, the attention of the international nations was drawn towards the peaceful solution of the Kashmir issue and the atrocities of the Indian forces on the innocent Kashmiris were also condemned. Addressing the seminar, Vice-Chancellor UoS Professor Dr. Qaiser Abbas said that the United Nations should take concrete steps to protect the freedom and rights of the Kashmiris who were suffering from Indian atrocities for decades. He said that peace in the region was not possible without a peaceful solution to occupied Kashmir, so the international community should put pressure on India for the freedom of Kashmir. He further said that Pakistan had always supported the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue in the light of the aspirations of the Kashmiris and the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council. He said that the Kashmiri people live in the hearts of the Pakistani people. Former Dean Punjab University Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chawla said that the resolution of the Kashmir problem was not in war, therefore, the UN should move towards a sustainable solution of the Kashmir dispute. Former Dean Sargodha University Dr. Rasheed Ahmad Khan, Senior Professor Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, Chairperson Department of Political Science and International Relations Dr. Asia Alvi also addressed the seminar and expressed solidarity with Kashmiris. Later, a walk was organised under the leadership of Sargodha University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas, which started from Sir Syed Block and ended in front of Noon Business School, in which students of various departments, faculty members and various officials participated. On this occasion, the students were carrying various posters and banners to express their sympathy with the oppressed Kashmiris and raised their voice against India’s brutality on innocent Kashmiris.