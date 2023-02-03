Share:

ISLAMABAD-Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum, Abdul Qadir has asked the PSO to charter PNSC fleet for import of high speed diesel (HSD) and petroleum products in Pakistan which will be help in saving around $200 million per year.

Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum met under Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir. Deliberating over the issue of gas theft from the main pipeline, especially in Sindh, the Committee was informed that a total of 385 cases were registered against all types of pipeline crimes/violations and 26 convictions were secured and 56 accused were fined millions of rupees. To-date there has been no convictions against any PARCO staff.

Matters discussed included gas theft from the main pipeline, especially in Sindh, gas loadshedding in Sindh, gas loadshedding in Balochistan and non-establishment of LPG stations in Panjgor, PSO not chartering PNSC fleet for POL and 11 oil and gas discoveries by OGDCL in the past year.

Discussing gas loadshedding in Sindh, the Committee took strict notice of the fact that numerous industries were involved in theft by installing large compressors to divert gas supply towards them. The Committee demanded details of companies and action taken against them.

Regarding the gas loadshedding in Balochistan and non-establishment of LPG stations in Panjgor, the Committee raised concerns regarding usurpation of rights of smaller provinces and asserted that the issue must be addressed with sincerity to remove grievances. The matter of closure of gas supply to gas stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was taken up as well and the Committee was informed that this was done to ensure gas supply to domestic consumers. Members recommended that the matter must be taken up with the Prime Minister.

Discussing slab rate for Balochistan, Chairman Committee Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir stressed the need to ensure that the people must be facilitated and slab rates should not to be applied to bills in Balochistan in the three severe cold weather months. He said that all-out efforts must be made to protect the poor from increase in gas rates as recommended by the IMF.

Hearing out the stakeholders on the issue of PSO’s reluctance to charter PNSC fleet for POL import, Chairman Committee Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir stressed that in view of the current financial crisis the country faces, it is essential that preference be given to local companies. This, he added, would ensure drainage of dollar and growth of local businesses and enterprises. He recommended that PSO needs to chatter PNSC fleet for import of high speed diesel and Mogas products in Pakistan. Such move will be helpful in preserving around $ 200 million per year as mode of payment to PNSC will be made in local currency. Chairman PNSC also assured PSO of quality service with competitive rates.

While sharing details of oil and gas discoveries made by OGDCL with the Committee, it was informed that during the past year a total of 15 oil and gas discoveries were made in Pakistan. Reviewing the list, Chairman Committee Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir stressed the need to commence gas/crude oil production to the system at the earliest at the sites. He also stressed the need of efforts to activate the old discoveries so that the impending energy crisis may be tackled effectively by tapping these potential reserves. He also issued directive to SSGC and SNGPL to tackle the issue of low gas pressure and interruption particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtukhwa being gas producing provinces. He directed that the matter of leakage and pilferage need to be talked at priority basis and facilitate the people with timely and enough gas supply so that grievances of the people be addressed timely and effectively.

The committee meeting was attended by Senator Engr Rukhsana Zuberi, Senator Saadia Abbasi, Senator Fida Muhammad, Senator Shamim Afridi, Senator Saifullah Abro and senior officers from Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), OGDCL and OGRA along with all concerned.