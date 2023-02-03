Share:

LARKANA - The menace of wandering dogs could not be eliminated as eight more people were mauled by stray dogs in Larkana and its surrounding areas on Thursday. The injured were brought to the Dog Bite Treatment and Vaccination Center where they were provided anti-rabies vaccines and their wounds were also dressed. The injured include 7-year Mahammad Hassan, 30-year Sajad alias Bashir, 14-year Salim Khan, 56-year Bhai Khan, 18-year Asad Ali, 60-year aged woman Imtiaz Khatoon and others.