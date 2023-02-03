Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Awami Muslim League (AML) and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was handed over to the Islamabad police on Thursday for a two-day physical remand in a sedition case.

The accused was moved to Police Station Aabpara amid tight security after Judicial Magistrate Umer Shabbir announced the reserved decision in the high profile case. Earlier, the investigators of Aabpara police produced PTI Chief Imran Khan’s close aide Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Khan in the court hours after he was arrested by the police during a raid.

Sh Raashid Shafique, the nephew of Sh Rashid, also confirmed the arrest of his uncle. The police handcuffed AML President Sheikh Rashid after registering a sedition case against him on a complaint filed by Pakistan People’s Party Rawalpindi Vice President Raja Inayat Ur Rehman. The complainant, in his application lodged with the Aabpara police, said that Sheikh Rashid had accused former president Asif Ali Zardari of hatching a murder plan of PTI Chief Imran Khan. He added Sh Rashid had attempted to defame Zardari by creating a permanent threat to PPP co-chairman and his family. He said that the AML head aimed to create conflict and enmity between the PPP and PTI by speaking of a fabricated and baseless conspiracy to spoil the country’s peaceful environment. According to details, a heavy contingent of Aabpara police carried out a raid at the residence of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in the suburbs of Islamabad and moved him to police station. On complaint of health complications by Sheikh Rashid, the police brought him to hospital for medical checkup where doctors declared him fit. Rashid Ahmed shouted at SHO Aabpara police and dubbed him as “tout and personnel servant of Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah”. He also pushed away a police constable who tried to embark him in the official car of SHO. The AML leader claimed that there is a feeling of a serious threat from police adding that PDM is punishing him for his support and solidarity with Imran Khan.