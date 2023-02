Share:

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of seventeen people in an accident near Kohat Tunnel.

In his condolence message, he prayed for those who lost their lives in the incident and also prayed for fortitude to the bereaved families to bear this loss.

The Prime Minister also prayed for early recovery of the injured. He urged the authorities concerned to take necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future.