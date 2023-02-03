Share:

LAHORE-Dubai will host Arab Health, the most important healthcare trade show in the Middle East, at Dubai World Trade Center. Siemens Healthineers will display and demonstrate their latest pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare both onsite and virtually in a hybrid exhibition approach, allowing them to reconnect with visitors at the venue, as well as on their online Expo Hub.

Ole Per Maloy, CEO, Siemens Healthineers Middle East and Southern & Eastern Africa, said: “We very much look forward to connecting again with our valued customers, business partners and visitors at Arab Health, where we will provide details on the latest upgrades of our portfolio. By constantly bringing breakthrough innovations to market, we enable healthcare professionals to deliver high-quality care, leading to the best possible outcome for patients. At Siemens Healthineers, we are striving to overcome the most threatening diseases, improving the quality of outcomes, and enabling access to care by pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. Visitors are invited to discover how advanced diagnostics and therapy workflows can combine to create comprehensive and personalized care and we will show our perspective on how to leverage digitalization and automation at scale to create a smart imaging value chain.”