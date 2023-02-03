Share:

WEST MIDLANDS - It was a find of such magnitude that the amateur detectorist who discovered it was lost for words, and the expert who unraveled its mysteries spent two years researching it. Charlie Clarke had only been metal detecting for six months when, in 2019, he unearthed a gold pendant in Warwickshire, in England’s West Midlands region.

The pendant featured the symbols of Tudor King Henry VIII and his first wife Katherine of Aragon, on a chain composed of 75 links, attached by an enameled suspension link in the form of a hand. The first of Henry VIII’s six wives, Katherine married Henry in 1509. “It was just outstanding,” Clarke told CNN Thursday.

“Nobody thinks you’re ever going to pull out that, in my lifetime especially -- I can imagine in 30 lifetimes.” Weighing 300 grams (10.6 ounces), the pendant itself is heart-shaped. One side is decorated with a Tudor rose entwined with a pomegranate bush growing from the same branch.