LAHORE - Eminent sports personalities have congratulated Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon for successfully organizing the 4th Commissioner Karachi Marathon.

Prominent ones, who extended their greetings and congratulatory messages to Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon, included POA President Lt Gen Arif Hasan (R), AFP President Maj Gen Akram Sahi (R), SOA President MNA Sardar M Bakhsh Mehr, Dr Junaid Ali Shah, MPA Imran Ali Shah, Squash Legend Jahangir Khan, Olympians Islahuddin, Hanif Khan, Sami Allah Khan, Test cricketers Iqbal Qasim, Wasim Bari, Salahuddin, Salim Yusuf, Gulfraz Ahmed Khan, PHF’s Haider Hussain.

The other eminent ones were Begum Asma Ali Shah, Khalid Bashir, Jameel Hout, Tariq Hussain, Ahmed Ali Rajput, Azmatullah Khan, Asghar Baloch, Syed Mahfouzul Haque, Asif Azim, Syed Wasim Hashmi, Shahida Parveen Kayani, Ghulam Abbas Jamal, Nadeem Sh, Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi, Javed Akhtar Kayani, Salim Khamisani, Salim Saleh, Hasan Bakshi, PPP leader Syed Masroor Hassan, Syed Najmi Alam and others.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Karachi Coordinator Sports Ghulam Muhammad Khan, who started the first Commissioner Karachi along with the then Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shalawani, thanked NBP President Rahmat Ali Hasnie, SEVP Karim Akram Khan, Rangers DG Maj Gen Waqas Azhar, Brig Bilal Mehmood, Col M Farooq, Maj Rao Waqas Ahmad, Sindh IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon, and the entire Karachi management for playing a key role in making the Marathon a huge success.