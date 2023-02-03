Share:

ISLAMABAD-Telenor Pakistan continues to forge a more digitally enabled future through the partnership with Bookme.pk to integrate its ticketing portfolio into Telenor Pakistan’s retailer app, Apollo. Millions of Pakistanis will now be have easy access to multiple services and convenience of buying tickets through Telenor retailers nationwide.

Jørgen C. Arentz Rostrup, Head of Telenor Asia, during his visit to Pakistan, visited several retailers. During the visit, the retailers shared the convenience that the Bookme.pk integration with Telenor Pakistan’s Apollo app has brought for customers. The retailers emphasised the ease it provided customers with limited or no access to smart digital devices.

The Apollo application is a one-stop digital solution for retailers in Pakistan. Understanding the widespread impact of digital enablement, Telenor Pakistan wanted to address the problems that exist in the retail world, by providing retailers with telco and non-telco-related services, all in one place. Apollo was created, an industry-first digital distribution retail application that empowers retailers and retail businesses to sell their services to a larger number of customers in lesser time.

Based on Telenor Pakistan’s distribution network, the digital platform has evolved into a comprehensive digital solution for retailers across Pakistan. Retailers can sell telco services such as easyload, financial services, bundle subscriptions, and non-telco services like tickets and game vouchers through the Apollo app.

“I am delighted to see that this collaboration has enabled more people in Pakistan to benefit from digitalisation, bringing to life Telenor’s mission of connecting people to what matters most. Telenor Pakistan will continue to demonstrate new thinking on how to deliver value as a telco player and remain ahead of changing customer demands,” said Jørgen C. Arentz Rostrup, Head of Telenor Asia.

This strategic collaboration merges Bookme. pk’s extensive ticketing portfolio with Telenor’s vast nationwide network of Apollo retailers. As a result, customers will be able to effortlessly purchase or book tickets for buses, cinemas, hotels, logistics, cricket, car rental, tours and events at any of the Apollo retailers. Telenor Pakistan has been a pioneer in developing innovative technologies, such as integrating non-telco services like Digikhata and Befiler into the Apollo app last year, expanding the platform’s capabilities.