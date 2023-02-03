Share:

LAHORE - Recordholder Test cricketer Abid Ali has been constantly knocking at the national selectors’ doors with one-after-other centuries in domestic and club cricket. Abid Ali started the innings as an opener and smashed superb shots in every corner of the ground to complete his sparkling century in just 76 balls with the help of 12 boundaries and two sixes. Former captain and veteran Pakistani cricketer Azhar Ali appreciated Abid Ali on his brilliant century and hoped that the record-holder Test cricketer will soon represent the country in international events once again. Speaking on the occasion, Abid Ali said: “After my recovery, I am focusing more on my game. My work is to perform and keep on scoring good runs in club and domestic cricket. I am doing it and expecting a national duty call soon.”