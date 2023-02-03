Share:

History is full of examples that whenever there was a tragedy, people vehemently retaliated, rebelling against the prevailing system in the case of political tragedies. At the political level, the consequences of the formation of the state of Israel by the UN in 1948 and the emasculation of the right of freedom of the Palestinians and the Kashmir problem are conspicuous examples in this regard. The formation of the state of Israel against the charter of the League of Nations, which was formed after WWI and included the formation of the state of Palestine, was a tragedy in the shape of great injustice done to the people of Palestine. This invoked an uprising by them which is still in progress.

Similarly, after the independence of the sub-continent, the fate of Kashmir was left at the discretion of Maharaja Hari Singh who, instead of joining with Pakistan for being Muslim majority, did the contrary. This tragedy of political injustice was retaliated by the people of Kashmir who revolted against the unfair accession and are still fighting the war for independence. In the case of Pakistan, every political tragedy was followed by a rebellion which, although repressed by the Government, leaves a great lesson for our leaders at the helm of affairs not to repeat such mistakes in the future. Unfortunately, however, they never learned a lesson from history. In 1948, after the inappropriate decision by the Maharaja, the people of Kashmir revolted against this unjust decision. Consequent to this, companies from the 4 and 6 J&K Regiments revolted in Srinagar and Bunji and moved to Gilgit. This revolt subsequently developed into an armed movement led by the stalwart, Major Hassan. This movement was later taken over by the GHQ and after having control of Gilgit crossed the Burzel Pass and advanced towards Srinagar. When they were only about 12 miles short of Wular Lake (Srinagar), Mr. Nehru, PM of India realizing that the Indian Army was beaten in time and space, cunningly persuaded Mr. Liaquat Ali Khan, the PM of Pakistan to halt the war on the plea to stop the bloodshed and promised to move a resolution in the UN for holding plebiscite in Kashmir. Accordingly, the war was stopped and the golden opportunity for capturing Kashmir was lost. This tragedy of losing the golden chance for capturing Srinagar invoked some military, police officers and civilians led by Maj Gen Azam Khan to plan a revolt against the government for its bad decision. This conspiracy is remembered as the Rawalpindi Conspiracy in the history of Pakistan. The sedition was crushed and the offenders were punished. The killing of Mr. Liaquat Ali Khan has also been ascribed to the same cause by some people.

Tragedies occur when gross injustice is done to the people where their fundamental rights are violated due to vested interests in power. When the decision-makers are in hubris and their egos are higher than the requirements of national safety. When fascism and personal vendetta supplant the norms of social and civilized behaviour while using the authority of the state. Where civic rights are strangulated, and oppression and totalitarianism are the orders of the day. Where vested personal interests transcend the interests of the state. Pakistan is presently going through a very hard time to an extent unparalleled in its history. Its security is at stake in the shape of a dooming economy which has to be accredited to the loot and plunder perpetrated by its so-called leaders. The looming threat to the security of Pakistan; the worst economic and social conditions where Pakistan is tied up to its neck in loans, political instability and polarization of the society is speedily forthcoming. The castrated role of Pakistan in the region in the new world order is visible. The resurgence of terrorism at this critical juncture is another peril that Pakistan is facing. Unfortunately, the government with its total incompetence has failed to address these deadly challenges and is busy relishing its authority and political victimization.

The tragedy is impending which would have its gravest consequences unmatched in the history of Pakistan. The ideology of Pakistan is under threat. Some observers even feel that the very sovereignty of our country is in the shape of compromising the Kashmir issue and our nukes are at stake. This is the time for our leaders to think rationally and positively; above their egos and individual interests to save Pakistan otherwise we would face another tragedy by losing our independence and history would not forgive those who would be criminally involved in this ugly event. God save Pakistan!