At least three terrorists were killed in exchange of fire with police Gujjarpura area in the jurisdiction of Nisatta Police Station in Charsadda on Thursday.

According to details, terrorists opened fire at a police party in Gujjarpura area of Charsadda. Police returned the fire due to which three terrorists were killed.

Police have also recovered arms from the hideout of the terrorists. A heavy contingent of police reached the area after the incident and launched a search operation.