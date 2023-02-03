Share:

KHYBER - Political, religious, social, and other sectors of tribal culture threatened that if power was not restored as per the previous policy, they would shut down the local grid station and stage a protest sit-in in its place.

Addressing an emergency press conference held here in Landi Kotal press club on Thursday, City Mayor Haji Shah Khalid, Awami National Party (ANP) local leader Fazl Rehman Afridi, Murad Hussain Afridi of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Chief of Landi Kotal Bazar Union Haji Jafer, Jamiat Ulama Islam (JUI-Fazl) Qari Nazeem Gul, General Secretary Khyber Sports Club Kaleemullah Shinwari, Social Workers Ilyas Shinwari and scores of political, religious, and tribal leaders strongly opposed the WAPDA decision to withdraw the favour of providing power supply to tribesmen five hours each day after the government took back the subsidy paid to the tribal.

The State is obligated to guarantee all essential rights to the public, but the tribesmen have been denied services for the previous seven decades, they stated, adding that in the 12th century, they begged for the provision of electricity, water, and health facilities in Landi Kotal.

They asserted that a 20-member committee had been formed to discuss the issue with district Khyber authorities and elders to collectively raise a voice against the injustice. They urged the relevant authorities to restore electricity to subdivision Landi Kotal following the existing scheme (five hours per day) and allow them to continue everyday operations.

The participants threatened that if their misery was not handled within two days, they would stage a protest sit-in in front of the grid station and would use all available means to persuade the higher-ups to prioritise their complaints.

It should be noted that under the new strategy, tribesmen will have a two-hour supply of energy around the clock, which irritated resident of the merged districts.