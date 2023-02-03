Share:

HARNAI - Three men sustained injuries in a scuffle between two groups of Abdulani tribe over land dispute in Killi Sazoo area of district Harnai in Balochistan province. According to rescue sources, clash took place between two groups of Abdulani tribe over land dispute in Killi Sazoo area of Harnai, using batons, resultantly, three men sustained injuries. The injured, identified as Abdul Mateen son of Haji Khan Gul, Muhammad Amin son of Khan Gul and Abdul Rehman son of Surgul were shifted to Harnai hospital for treatment. Further investigation was being conducted by the concerned authorities.