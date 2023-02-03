Share:

I have been sharing my thoughts through opinion or letter sections of various newspapers in the country for the last couple of decades. When I see what I wrote over the years, it appears that there are a couple of themes or concerns that keep coming up repeatedly with only changes in names or characters. One of the most frequent and consistent concerns is the selfishness of our politicians and their total disregard for the public.

I am completely devastated and dejected to read two news items over the last 24 hours. First, the newly appointed senior VP of the PMLN, Ms. Mariyam Nawaz underwent a procedure in Geneva to have some glands removed from her throat. Also, her father Mr. Nawaz Sharif, the president of PMLN, underwent a medical examination through his personal physician in Geneva. Mr. Sharif has been in London for the last few years to get treatment for his mysterious ailment. This is a disease that allows him to enjoy life, travel, and do politics while based in London, but threatens his life in Pakistan.

The other news was about a man losing his life in a stampede rushing to get flour in Sindh. It is an irony that those calming to be the saviors of the poor are getting treated in the most expensive facilities in the world and people are losing their lives just to get their hands on a bag of flour. Clearly, the rich of the richest ruling elite of the country is completely detached from reality with no clue whatsoever about the suffering of the citizens. No wonder that while the country is in the middle of the worst economic crunch in history, our politicians are busy mudslinging each other for the selfish gain of power.

RAJA SHAFAATULLAH,

Islamabad.