Saturday, February 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

18 suspects arrested in Lachi

Agencies
February 03, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

KOHAT   -  In a search and strike operation on Friday, Lachi tehsil police detained 18 suspects, including 6 wanted-proclaimed offenders (POs). The operation, led by DSP Lachi Yusuf Jan, resulted in the recovery of 1 Kalashnikov, 5 guns, 1 rifle, 2 pistols, and dozens of cartridges from the detained individuals. Among those detained were facilitators of the wanted-proclaimed offenders.

Raids were carried out on potential hideouts, including the residences of the proclaimed offenders. The intelligence-based operation involved the participation of SHO Lachi Jaber Khan, a heavy contingent of police, elite forces, and lady police. The arrested individuals were shifted to Lachi police station for further investigation.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1706925640.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024