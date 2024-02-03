18 suspects arrested in Lachi

KOHAT - In a search and strike operation on Friday, Lachi tehsil police detained 18 suspects, including 6 wanted-proclaimed offenders (POs). The operation, led by DSP Lachi Yusuf Jan, resulted in the recovery of 1 Kalashnikov, 5 guns, 1 rifle, 2 pistols, and dozens of cartridges from the detained individuals. Among those detained were facilitators of the wanted-proclaimed offenders.

Raids were carried out on potential hideouts, including the residences of the proclaimed offenders. The intelligence-based operation involved the participation of SHO Lachi Jaber Khan, a heavy contingent of police, elite forces, and lady police. The arrested individuals were shifted to Lachi police station for further investigation.