21 candidates preparing to contest elections from PP-9 RWP III

RAWALPINDI - As many as 21 candidates including 14 independents are preparing to contest general elections being held on February 8, while a total of 327,174 registered voters including 168,246 male and 158,928 female voters would use their right to vote in PP-9 Rawalpindi III constituency. According to the details, all arrangements had been finalized by the district administration to hold peaceful general elections in a peaceful environment. Gujar Khan district administration had also finalized administrative measures including security to maintain law and order situation during the polling. A total of 272 polling stations including 80 each will be set up for male and female voters while 112 would be combined. There will be a total 695 booths in the constituency. Under the polling scheme of PP-9, there are 272 presiding officers, 695 assistant presiding officers and 967 allied polling staff. On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Chima, strict monitoring of ECP’s code of conduct is being ensured by the district administration.
WORLD WETLANDS DAY OBSERVED
The World Wetlands Day was observed across the globe including in Pakistan on Friday.
IWMB CELEBRATES WORLD WETLANDS DAY AT KINARA PARK WITH STUDENTS
The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) on Friday celebrated the international wetlands day at Kinara Park near Rawal Lake with students of schools and universities to create awareness among the young generation on the importance and protection of wetlands for healthy ecosystems. The theme for this year was “Wetlands and human wellbeing”. Its goal is to highlight how all aspects of human well-being “physical, mental, and environmental” are tied to the health of the world’s wetlands. The wetlands day emerged on the global calendar after the Ramsar Convention, named after the Iranian city of Ramsar, was ratified which was an international treaty for the conservation of wetlands on February 2, 1971. Since then, the day is observed.