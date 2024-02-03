24 terrorists killed in Mach, Kolpur operations

RAWALPINDI - At least 24 terrorists were killed by law enforcement agencies during the clearance operations that continued for three days in Mach and Kolpur areas in Balochistan, said the ISPR here yesterday.

The key terrorists — killed after they attacked the Mach and Kolpur Complexes in Balochistan on the night of January 29 and 30 — include Shehzad Baloch, Attaullah, Salah Uddin, Abdul Wadood and Zeeshan, said the military’s media wing. “The identification process of the remaining terrorists is in pro­cess, the military’s media wing stated,” the statement read. During an intense exchange of fire with terrorists, at least four brave law enforcement agencies personnel and two civilians embraced martyr­dom. The martyred LEAs per­sonnel fought gallantly against the terrorists. “Law enforce­ment agencies deputed on se­curity offered stiff resistance and forced the attackers to re­pulse,” the ISPR said in its state­ment. The statement further says that these terrorists were then hunted down in the ensu­ing sanitisation and clearance operations which have now been concluded after clearing and securing the area. The ISPR mentioned that an effective re­sponse by LEAs is a testament to their unrelenting resolve in the fight against terrorism.