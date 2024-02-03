44 candidates contesting general elections for NA-52

RAWALPINDI - As many as 44 candidates includ­ing 28 independents are contest­ing general elections scheduled for February 8 while a total of 666,216 registered voters including 341,743 males and 324,473 females will use their right to franchise.

According to details, all ar­rangements had been finalized by the administration for the general elections and the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had also announced a polling scheme for the constitu­ency, NA-52. Rawalpindi district administration on the directives of Commissioner, Rawalpindi Di­vision, Liaquat Ali Chatta had fi­nalized administrative measures including security arrangements to maintain law and order.

As many as 541 polling stations including 169 each will be set up for male and female voters while 203 will be combined. There will be a total of 1336 polling booths in Rawalpindi-I, NA-52 constituency.

Under the polling scheme of NA-52, there are 541 presiding officers with 2672 assistant pre­siding officers, and 1877 polling officers and assistants.

The Commissioner has direct­ed the authorities concerned to complete all the arrangements for the general elections as per the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Liaquat Ali Chatta has also ordered that the code of conduct issued by ECP should be imple­mented in letter and spirit.

All possible facilities should be provided to the voters and all the activities should strictly be monitored. Special security arrangements should be final­ized for sensitive polling sta­tions, he directed.