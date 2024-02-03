All districts of Karachi declared sensitive, says police

KARACHI - In view of escalating security threats ahead of the February 8 general elections, top officials of the provincial security and administrative apparatus assembled together and reviewed the law and order situation in Sindh.
The inspector general of Sindh police, provincial election commissioner, additional IGP Karachi, special secretary of home department, secretary of services and general administration, commissioner of Karachi and senior police, Rangers and intelligence agencies officials attended the meeting. The meeting chaired by Director General of Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, Maj Gen Azhar Waqas was held at a time when several incidents of violence occurred in the province, including the death of a political worker in a clash in Karachi, which heightened fears regarding the upcoming polls. “The meeting participants reviewed law and order situation in Karachi and particularly security arrangements for forthcoming general elections,” said a spokesperson in a statement. The participants also took a detailed view of steps taken for ensuring security during the polls and approved a strategy to this effect.
Informed sources said that authorities declared all districts of Karachi ‘sensitive’ because of a ‘history of violence’ among the PPP, ANP, MQM and PML-N and potential threats to forthcoming general elections.
It was decided that both the paramilitary force and police would further strengthen snap-checking while security would be ensured on exit and entry points and flag march would be held. The Rangers’ quick response force would be deployed. Meanwhile, the Hyderabad district police have finalised the security plan for the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8. The police spokesman informed here on Friday that SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh had authorized the deployment of 4,500 cops for election duty. According to him, Hyderabad had been divided into 6 zones, 13 sectors and 28 sub-sectors under which an officer of SP rank would head a zone. He said that the DSPs would supervise security in the sectors and the SHOs in the sub-sectors. He added that a Quick Response Force (QRF) consisting of 320 personnel had been formed and 40 vehicles would be at their disposal. The spokesman said 41 vehicles would also be given to the DSPs and SHOs along with 300 policemen. He added that the election security cell would monitor the security situation round the clock at the SSP office. He apprised that 883 polling stations had been set up in Hyderabad while the number tents based polling stations was only 7. The spokesman disclosed that 181 polling stations had been declared as very sensitive, 365 sensitive and 337 normal.