All districts of Karachi declared sensitive, says police

KARACHI - In view of escalating security threats ahead of the February 8 general elec­tions, top officials of the provincial security and administrative appara­tus assembled together and reviewed the law and order situation in Sindh.

The inspector general of Sindh police, provincial election commis­sioner, additional IGP Karachi, special secretary of home department, secre­tary of services and general admin­istration, commissioner of Karachi and senior police, Rangers and intel­ligence agencies officials attended the meeting. The meeting chaired by Director General of Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, Maj Gen Azhar Waqas was held at a time when several incidents of violence occurred in the province, in­cluding the death of a political worker in a clash in Karachi, which height­ened fears regarding the upcoming polls. “The meeting participants re­viewed law and order situation in Karachi and particularly security ar­rangements for forthcoming general elections,” said a spokesperson in a statement. The participants also took a detailed view of steps taken for en­suring security during the polls and approved a strategy to this effect.

Informed sources said that authori­ties declared all districts of Karachi ‘sensitive’ because of a ‘history of vio­lence’ among the PPP, ANP, MQM and PML-N and potential threats to forth­coming general elections.

It was decided that both the para­military force and police would fur­ther strengthen snap-checking while security would be ensured on exit and entry points and flag march would be held. The Rangers’ quick response force would be deployed. Meanwhile, the Hyderabad district police have finalised the security plan for the up­coming general elections scheduled for February 8. The police spokesman informed here on Friday that SSP Am­jad Ahmed Shaikh had authorized the deployment of 4,500 cops for election duty. According to him, Hyderabad had been divided into 6 zones, 13 sec­tors and 28 sub-sectors under which an officer of SP rank would head a zone. He said that the DSPs would supervise security in the sectors and the SHOs in the sub-sectors. He added that a Quick Response Force (QRF) consisting of 320 personnel had been formed and 40 vehicles would be at their disposal. The spokesman said 41 vehicles would also be given to the DSPs and SHOs along with 300 police­men. He added that the election secu­rity cell would monitor the security situation round the clock at the SSP office. He apprised that 883 polling stations had been set up in Hyderabad while the number tents based polling stations was only 7. The spokesman disclosed that 181 polling stations had been declared as very sensitive, 365 sensitive and 337 normal.