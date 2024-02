ANF recovers 36 kg drugs in 8 operations

RAWALPINDI - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting eight operations across the country managed to recover over 36 kg drugs and arrested seven accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokes­man here on Friday.

He informed that 6 kg heroin was recovered from a parcel being sent to UK from a cargo office at Lahore Airport while an accused was also arrested.

In second operation, 1 kg Ice drug was recovered from a Bahrain-bound passenger net­ted at Faisalabad Airport.

750 grams hashish and 448 grams Ice were recovered from a passenger going to Qatar at Islamabad Airport. 83 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from a passenger going to Dubai at Lahore Airport. 950 grams Ice was recovered from a passenger going to Sharjah at Multan Air­port. 26 kg hashish was recov­ered from an accused rounded up near Ring Road Peshawar while 684 grams Ice was recov­ered from Nadra Chowk Tork­ham area. 600 grams hashish was recovered from an accused nabbed in Dera Ismail Khan.