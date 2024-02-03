Army to be deployed at sensitive polling stations from February 5 to 10: Info Minister

KARACHI - Sindh Caretaker Minister of Informa­tion, Minority Affairs and Social Secu­rity, Muhammad Ahmad Shah, on Fri­day, said that general elections were going to be held on February 8 and all the provincial governments were fully prepared for the polls.

He was addressing a press confer­ence at Sindh Assembly building re­garding the election arrangements and law and order situation, said that all the necessary arrangements were being made according to the instruc­tions of the Election Commission of Pakistan and Sindh government had released funds for all requirements of the elections. The entire government and all the institutions were extending the fullest cooperation to the Election Commission of Pakistan for conduct­ing general elections 2024 in a free, fair and transparent manner, he added. Ahmad Shah stated that preparations for the polls had been going on for many months including the measures to improve law and order and a secu­rity plan was in place and a backup plan was also envisaged. He informed that the total number of polling sta­tions in the province is 19006, among them 5989 are declared normal, 6531 as sensitive and 6496 as highly sensi­tive polling stations.

As many as 1,22,030 police per­sonnel will be deployed for ensuring security and maintaining law and or­der during the elections while 7000 personnel of Police Quick Response Force along with 550 of Sindh Ex­cise Police would also be deputed on election security duties. Besides provincial law enforcement agen­cies, Rangers and Pakistan Army would also be available for the secu­rity, he said and added that Pakistan Army would be deployed at sensitive polling stations from February 5 to February 10. More than 6000 CCTV cameras will be installed on polling stations and in case of any untoward situation, the data will be preserved and available, he informed adding that computers and wireless sys­tems had been installed as well.

The minister said that 22870 Lady Health Workers were also deputed on election duties while a fund of Rs 1.5 billion had been released for neces­sary works at 368 schools those were affected by the recent floods. He in­formed that presiding officers would not be allowed to go home from the polling stations till completion of the entire polling process while leaves of the staff posted at the polling stations had been canceled. Previously, no ac­tion was taken against the absent em­ployees but now action would be tak­en against those who would abstain from performing national duty in the election, he added. The minister said that he was in touch with all major political parties and he had request­ed them to extend their cooperation during the election process.