Azam Khan hits fastest half-century in ILT20 century

Pakistan’s middle-order batter Azam Khan scored the fastest half-century in the ILT20 history as the 25-year-old led Desert Vipers to a thumping win against Gulf Giants on Saturday.

Azam, 25, broke West Indies’ great Kieren Pollard’s record of the fastest fifty (19 balls) as the right-handed batter did it on just 18 balls to steer the Vipers to a crucial win.

Chasing the target of 161 runs, the Vipers met with an early blow as opener Rohan Mustafa departed for the pavilion having scored just 10 runs off 12 balls, leaving his side at 21-1 in 3.3 overs.

Alex Hales and Colin Munro played attacking cricket and scored 44 and 50 runs respectively to bring their side back in the game.

However, it was Azam who breathed fire with his bat and shamed the Giants’ bowlers all over the park.

The wicketkeeper batter scored 50 runs on just 20 balls with the help of nine boundaries, five fours and four sixes.

The Vipers chased the 161-run target in 16.5 overs, with 19 balls to spare, which helped them improve their net run rate to an extent.

With the win, the Vipers jumped to the third place in the points table with 6 points from seven matches.

Batting first, the Giants found themselves helpless in front of former Pakistani pacer Mohammad Amir’s attack with the new ball as the left-armer got their skipper James Vince in the first over for a duck.

The Giants kept on losing wickets at intervals. However, Shimron Hetmyer played a valuable innings of 40 off 23 to cruise his side to a decent total.

Amir took three wickets while the Sri Lankan duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Matheesha Pathirana took two each.