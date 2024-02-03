Baloch Unrest

In recent days, Balochistan has been marred by a disturbing wave of bomb and grenade attacks targeting police stations, government offices, and political party offices. The sheer scale of these attacks, at least 10 in total, paints a grim picture of the es­calating violence in the region. The implications of these events de­mand our immediate attention and a concerted effort to address the root causes of such attacks before the upcoming elections.

The toll these attacks have taken on innocent lives is tragically evident. An 84-year-old passerby, Abdul Khaliq Shah, lost his life when a bomb placed along a footpath on the CPEC road in Quetta went off. The intensity of the blast, equivalent to around 8kg of ex­plosive material, not only claimed Shah’s life but also left his body mutilated due to his unfortunate proximity to the explosion.

Moreover, the attacks resulted in injuries to six individuals, in­cluding a police officer and a jail warden. In Quetta, an assistant sub-inspector, Ghulam Raza, was injured when unknown assail­ants hurled a hand grenade at the Shalkot police station. Anoth­er attack targeted the central prison in Mastung, causing inju­ries to a jail warder.

The timing of these attacks is particularly alarming as they come just before the upcoming elections. With no election cam­paign-related events scheduled in the vicinity of the bombings, the motives behind the attacks remain unclear. Nevertheless, the security environment is undoubtedly compromised, raising sig­nificant concerns about the safety of citizens during the elector­al process. The Balochistan government has already tightened se­curity across all cities and towns in response to the attacks, but a comprehensive strategy is required to ensure the safety of the public and the integrity of the democratic process.

To address this escalating violence, a multi-pronged approach is essential. Strengthening intelligence networks, enhancing co­ordination between law enforcement agencies, and increasing public awareness are crucial steps to prevent future attacks. The Election Commission of Pakistan’s intervention is commendable, but sustained efforts from all stakeholders, including political parties and civil society, are necessary to create a secure environ­ment for the upcoming elections.