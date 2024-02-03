Blasts rock Karachi, Quetta

KARACHI/QUETTA - A blast on Friday rocked the bustling Saddar area in the vicinity of the Election Commission Sindh office. However, no loss of life or proper­ty was reported.

According to the SSP South, some 500 grams of homemade explosives in a shopping bag were used in the blast. Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Secre­tary Dr Muhammad Fakhar Alam sought a com­prehensive report from Additional IGP - Karachi and Commissioner Karachi about the blast.

Meanwhile at least one person was critical­ly wounded after a bomb exploded outside the office of a political party in Mulla Khel Abad in Quetta on Friday afternoon.

According to details, police informed that un­known persons had lobbed a grenade at the par­ty’s election office and injured one, a private news channel reported. Emergency services reached the site of the incident and initiated a rescue op­eration. The walls and windows of the office were also badly damaged.

The law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and opened an investigation into the cause of the blast. The injured persons were yet not identified and were initially shifted to hospital in the area for medical treatment.