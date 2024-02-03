Saturday, February 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Caretaker PM Kakar satisfied at growing cooperation between Pak, UAE businesses

Caretaker PM Kakar satisfied at growing cooperation between Pak, UAE businesses
Web Desk
7:00 PM | February 03, 2024
National

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday expressed his satisfaction over the growth of exchanges, interaction and cooperation between businesses in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

The prime minister witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between The Authority of Karachi Port Trust Pakistan and Abu Dhabi Ports Group, UAE.

The MoU is a commercial understanding for Outsourcing of Operations of Bulk and General Cargo Terminal at seven (7) Berths of East Wharf Karachi Port, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Caretaker Minister for Communication, Railways and Maritime Affairs Shahid Ashraf Tarar along with other high officials from Pakistani side and UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Ambassador of UAE to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi along with other high officials from the UAE side were present in the ceremony.

The MoU aims to strengthen the bilateral relations in marine and logistic sectors of Pakistan and UAE.

President Alvi upholds “dismissal from service” penalty upon woman harasser

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1706925640.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024