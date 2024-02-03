Cheques given to 48 Baloch students of IUB

BAHAWALPUR - A cheque distribution ceremony for 48 students from Balochistan studying at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) was held at Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus. Directorate of Financial As­sistance the Islamia University of Ba­hawalpur organised the event with the collaboration of Balochistan Educa­tion Endowment Fund (BEEF), which is a scholarship program launched by the Government of Balochistan for the students of Balochistan province studying in educational institutions of other provinces. The objective of BEEF is the promotion of quality education in the youth of Balochistan enabling them to contribute to the nation build­ing. As many as 48 students at Islamia University of Bahawalpur have been awarded financial support under the scholarship programme, who received their cheques of 2nd and 3rd install­ments amounting to a total of Rs28 million, from Vice Chan­cellor (VC) the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof Dr Naveed Akhtar. The VC congratulated all meritorious students and advised them to focus on their academic objectives to achieve excellence. The VC also appreciated the efforts of the staff of the Directorate of Financial Assistance in assisting with procedural require­ments of allocation and disbursements. Dean Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences Prof Dr Shazia Anjum was also present at the occasion. Prof Dr Areeba Khan, Di­rector of Financial Assis­tance, expressed gratitude to the VC for his support and appreciation.