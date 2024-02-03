Close battle expected in NA-126 Lahore as Khokhar clan takes centre stage

LAHORE - The National Assembly constituency NA-126 of Lahore is set to witness a close encounter, as both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have fielded candidates from the prominent Khokhar clan of Lahore. Saiful Malook Khokhar, backed by PML-N, will go head-to-head against PTI’s Malik Tauqeer Abbas Khokhar. Amjad Ali from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muhammad Amjad Majeed of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) will also be eyeing for National Assembly membership from NA-126. In the upcoming elections, all eyes are on the neck to neck contest between Saiful Malook Khokhar and Malik Tauqeer Abbas Khokhar, as the PML-N and PTI aim to secure the National Assembly membership for their respective parties. Keeping in view the historical victories in past elections, the battle between Khokhars in NA-126 is being considered to be a nail biting, making NA-126 a constituency worth watching in the upcoming polls. NA-126 comprises three main tehsils, including Model Town, City Tehsils, and Raiwind Tehsils. Within these tehsils are diverse areas such as Wapda Town, Thokar Niaz Baig Judicial Colony, Johar Town, Canal View, Revenue Colony, Ali Town, and Eden Canal Villas. The constituency bags a significant amount of voters, with a total of 349,636 registered voters. Of these, 178,327 are male voters, while 171,309 are female voters. This electoral constituency has witnessed previous contests under the designation NA-128 in the 2008 and 2013 general elections. During both these elections, Malik Muhammad Afzal of PML-N emerged victorious. However, in 2018 the consistency was yet again redesignated as NA-135. The dynamics shifted in 2018, following the surge of PTI and Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar of PTI secured a notable victory by defeating Malik Saiful Malook Khokhar of PML-N with a fair margin, obtaining 64,850 votes out of the 138,464 polled votes.