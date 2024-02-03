Close battle expected in NA-126 Lahore as Khokhar clan takes centre stage

LAHORE - The National Assembly constituency NA-126 of Lahore is set to witness a close encounter, as both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have fielded candidates from the prominent Khokhar clan of Lahore. Saiful Malook Khokhar, backed by PML-N, will go head-to-head against PTI’s Malik Tau­qeer Abbas Khokhar. Am­jad Ali from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muhammad Amjad Ma­jeed of Tehreek-e-Lab­baik Pakistan (TLP) will also be eyeing for Na­tional Assembly mem­bership from NA-126. In the upcoming elections, all eyes are on the neck to neck contest between Saiful Malook Khokhar and Malik Tauqeer Abbas Khokhar, as the PML-N and PTI aim to secure the National Assembly mem­bership for their respec­tive parties. Keeping in view the historical victo­ries in past elections, the battle between Khokhars in NA-126 is being con­sidered to be a nail biting, making NA-126 a con­stituency worth watch­ing in the upcoming polls. NA-126 compris­es three main tehsils, in­cluding Model Town, City Tehsils, and Raiwind Te­hsils. Within these te­hsils are diverse areas such as Wapda Town, Thokar Niaz Baig Judi­cial Colony, Johar Town, Canal View, Revenue Col­ony, Ali Town, and Eden Canal Villas. The constit­uency bags a significant amount of voters, with a total of 349,636 reg­istered voters. Of these, 178,327 are male voters, while 171,309 are female voters. This electoral con­stituency has witnessed previous contests un­der the designation NA-128 in the 2008 and 2013 general elections. During both these elections, Ma­lik Muhammad Afzal of PML-N emerged victori­ous. However, in 2018 the consistency was yet again redesignated as NA-135. The dynamics shifted in 2018, following the surge of PTI and Malik Kara­mat Ali Khokhar of PTI secured a notable vic­tory by defeating Malik Saiful Malook Khokhar of PML-N with a fair margin, obtaining 64,850 votes out of the 138,464 polled votes.