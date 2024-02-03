Committee finds tampering, financial irregularities in BIE Karachi

KARACHI - An inquiry committee, appointed by the Sindh Chief Minister Jus­tice (retd) Maqbool Baqar, has uncovered several cases of result tampering in the Annual Exami­nation 2022, as well as financial irregularities in the Board of In­termediate Education, Karachi (BIEK). The committee has sub­mitted a report to the CM Secre­tariat detailing their findings.

The committee has unearthed many cases of tampering in award lists in pre-medical sci­ence groups HSC Annual ex­amination 2022, that the marks of students in various subjects were increased with almost the same/ unified number by cutting the marks in the award list. The committee has attached a list of 31 students and has mentioned students code. The purpose of the inquiry was to probe into the allegation of financial irregulari­ties, to probe into the allegations of manipulation in the results of the annual examination, to fix re­sponsibilities against delinquent officers/ officials involved and to propose forward to avoid the re­currence of such incidents.

Manipulation /Tempering in exam results: To detect tamper­ing in the results of HSC An­nual Examinations 2021, 2022 & 2023, the Inquiry committee used a random sampling method and examined Pre-Engineering and Pre-Medical groups; Result of A-1 Grade, top 6 colleges out of total population othe colleges for the HSC Annual Examinations 2021, 2022, 2023 selected based on their highest number of stu­dents passed in A-1 Grades from Pre-Engineering and Pre- Medi­cal groups and thus top 10 can­didates in each year totalling to 180 candidates sample is used.

Scrutiny Cases of HSC Annual Examination 2021 & 2022 and Selection Method. Further, the details of total approved scrutiny cases of Pre-Medical and Pre En­gineering Groups for the years of 2021 and 2022 are tabled down

It may be noted that about scrutiny cases of HSC Annual Ex­amination 2023, BIE Karachi ap­prised that scrutiny of 601 cases including 191 cases of pre-med­ical and 165 of pre-engineering in the examination of 2021, and 132 cases of pre-medical and 122 cases of pre-engineering of 2022 examination were process.

As to the method of selection of cases out of the total 601 cas­es, the inquiry committee used random sampling based on A-1 Grade getting a raise of more than 10 marks after scrutiny/ re-totaling. Thus, 23 samples, in­cluding nine of pre-medical and four of pre-engineering of 2021 examination and seven cases of pre-medical and three cases of pre-engineering have been drawn up for examination:

In this regard, on the sampling method the record of complete chain of documents of HSC An­nual Examinations for the years 2021, 2022, and 2023, including attendance sheet of candidates, answer Scripts along with coun­ter-folios, award lists, Tabulation Registers (Manual and Comput­erized) and other relevant record of pre-medical and pre-engineer­ing groups and relevant record of scrutiny cases was requested to the Board of Intermediate Edu­cation, Karachi (BIEK). However, the BIEK provided the incomplete record to the committee. The in­quiry committee recorded the statements of BIEK officials in­clude Assistant Controller Exami­nation (Retired), Mr. Muhammad Shafi, Assistant Controller Exami­nations Mr. Muhammad Shakil Ahmed and Mr. Iqbal Hussain and Audit officer Zahid Lakho, Section Head Pre-Engineering Section Mr. Muhammad Shahzad, Deputy Controller Examination Mrs. Zarina Rashid, Superinten­dent, In charge Pre-Medical Sec­tion Mr. Muhammad Athar, Con­troller Examination Anwar Aleem K Rajput, Deputy Controller Ex­amination Zahid Rasheed, Con­troller Examination Zaheeruddin Bhutto, Secretary BIEK Kashif Siddqui, Deputy Controller Ex­amination (Pre-Medical Section) Athar Saeed, Deputy Secretary (Admin & Gen.) Azeem Siddique, Ex-Secretary Imran Chishti, then Chairman BIEKDr. Saeddudin.

Findings of Inquiry Commit­tee: The committee has discov­ered various facts as follows:

Various cases of tampering in award lists have been discovered in pre-medical Science Groups HSC Annual examination 2022. The marks of students in various subjects were increased with almost the same/ unified num­ber by cutting the marks in the award list. The committee has attached the list of the copies.

Further, the assessment of list of scrutiny cases of HSC Annual Examinations 2021 and 2022 discovered an unusual increase in marks of students in both pre-engineering and pre-medi­cal groups. The Secretary U&B constituted the inquiry commit­tee against the mismanagement and maladministration in the HSC-I&II Annual Exam 2022 at BIEK. The committee submitted its report in May 2023. The com­mittee found several overwrit­ing/ cutting in scripts, award lists, and tabulation registers. Moreover, the committee rec­ommended the following: That Engr. Anwar Aleem Rajput, ex-controller examination was cau­tioned for future discharge of du­ties in a befitting manner due to lapses to keep a vigilant check on concerned junior officials.