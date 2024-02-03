Committee finds tampering, financial irregularities in BIE Karachi

KARACHI - An inquiry committee, appointed by the Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar, has uncovered several cases of result tampering in the Annual Examination 2022, as well as financial irregularities in the Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi (BIEK). The committee has submitted a report to the CM Secretariat detailing their findings.
The committee has unearthed many cases of tampering in award lists in pre-medical science groups HSC Annual examination 2022, that the marks of students in various subjects were increased with almost the same/ unified number by cutting the marks in the award list. The committee has attached a list of 31 students and has mentioned students code. The purpose of the inquiry was to probe into the allegation of financial irregularities, to probe into the allegations of manipulation in the results of the annual examination, to fix responsibilities against delinquent officers/ officials involved and to propose forward to avoid the recurrence of such incidents.
Manipulation /Tempering in exam results: To detect tampering in the results of HSC Annual Examinations 2021, 2022 & 2023, the Inquiry committee used a random sampling method and examined Pre-Engineering and Pre-Medical groups; Result of A-1 Grade, top 6 colleges out of total population othe colleges for the HSC Annual Examinations 2021, 2022, 2023 selected based on their highest number of students passed in A-1 Grades from Pre-Engineering and Pre- Medical groups and thus top 10 candidates in each year totalling to 180 candidates sample is used.
Scrutiny Cases of HSC Annual Examination 2021 & 2022 and Selection Method. Further, the details of total approved scrutiny cases of Pre-Medical and Pre Engineering Groups for the years of 2021 and 2022 are tabled down
It may be noted that about scrutiny cases of HSC Annual Examination 2023, BIE Karachi apprised that scrutiny of 601 cases including 191 cases of pre-medical and 165 of pre-engineering in the examination of 2021, and 132 cases of pre-medical and 122 cases of pre-engineering of 2022 examination were process.
As to the method of selection of cases out of the total 601 cases, the inquiry committee used random sampling based on A-1 Grade getting a raise of more than 10 marks after scrutiny/ re-totaling. Thus, 23 samples, including nine of pre-medical and four of pre-engineering of 2021 examination and seven cases of pre-medical and three cases of pre-engineering have been drawn up for examination:
In this regard, on the sampling method the record of complete chain of documents of HSC Annual Examinations for the years 2021, 2022, and 2023, including attendance sheet of candidates, answer Scripts along with counter-folios, award lists, Tabulation Registers (Manual and Computerized) and other relevant record of pre-medical and pre-engineering groups and relevant record of scrutiny cases was requested to the Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi (BIEK). However, the BIEK provided the incomplete record to the committee. The inquiry committee recorded the statements of BIEK officials include Assistant Controller Examination (Retired), Mr. Muhammad Shafi, Assistant Controller Examinations Mr. Muhammad Shakil Ahmed and Mr. Iqbal Hussain and Audit officer Zahid Lakho, Section Head Pre-Engineering Section Mr. Muhammad Shahzad, Deputy Controller Examination Mrs. Zarina Rashid, Superintendent, In charge Pre-Medical Section Mr. Muhammad Athar, Controller Examination Anwar Aleem K Rajput, Deputy Controller Examination Zahid Rasheed, Controller Examination Zaheeruddin Bhutto, Secretary BIEK Kashif Siddqui, Deputy Controller Examination (Pre-Medical Section) Athar Saeed, Deputy Secretary (Admin & Gen.) Azeem Siddique, Ex-Secretary Imran Chishti, then Chairman BIEKDr. Saeddudin.
Findings of Inquiry Committee: The committee has discovered various facts as follows:
Various cases of tampering in award lists have been discovered in pre-medical Science Groups HSC Annual examination 2022. The marks of students in various subjects were increased with almost the same/ unified number by cutting the marks in the award list. The committee has attached the list of the copies.
Further, the assessment of list of scrutiny cases of HSC Annual Examinations 2021 and 2022 discovered an unusual increase in marks of students in both pre-engineering and pre-medical groups. The Secretary U&B constituted the inquiry committee against the mismanagement and maladministration in the HSC-I&II Annual Exam 2022 at BIEK. The committee submitted its report in May 2023. The committee found several overwriting/ cutting in scripts, award lists, and tabulation registers. Moreover, the committee recommended the following: That Engr. Anwar Aleem Rajput, ex-controller examination was cautioned for future discharge of duties in a befitting manner due to lapses to keep a vigilant check on concerned junior officials.