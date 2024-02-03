Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital organises medical camp for ITP staff

ISLAMABAD - Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH) in collaboration with the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) organized a medical camp at the ITP License Office, Faizabad Islamabad. The objective of medical camp was to provide essential healthcare services to mainly the ITP staff and also to the general public visiting the license office.

The camp was set up by a dedicated team of medical professionals, including medical consultants and nursing staff, to provide general medicine, eye and general surgery consultations, and dental examinations. The hospital also provided medicines at no cost to the people who came in for the checkup. Director ANTH Dr. Areej Neyazi and Executive Director ANTH Col. (R) Dr. Ghulam Mujtaba Abbasi along with the other members of the senior management also visited the camp.

A large number of ITP officials and general public benefitted from the offered services. ANTH’s female doctors provided exclusive sessions on breast cancer self-examination methods for the female staff of ITP as part of the hospital’s commitment to spreading awareness about preventable health complications.

Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk and SP ITP Chaudhry Abid Hussain visited the medical camp where they were briefed about the hospital’s services offered at the camp.

They were presented with the media report highlighting the ANTHITP partnership in placing security cabins and safety messages at Bhara Kahu Bypass earlier in January 2024. Muhammad Sarfaraz Virk thanked the ANTH management for organizing the medical camp. Dr. Areej Neyazi said on that occasion, “ANTH management believes in proactively addressing the health needs of all segments of the society and we are proud to provide medical support to ITP, an integral part of us dedicated to serve the nation.”

Head of ANTH Communications Imran Ali Ghouri expressed that “we are glad to see the positive response at the medical camp. This initiative aligns with ANTH’s vision of making quality healthcare accessible to all.”

At the end of the camp, both sides resolved to keep organizing such camps alongside other collaborative efforts for the benefit of the society in the future as well.