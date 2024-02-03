Economic Revival through Universities

A web of 260 HEC-recognized uni­versities constitute one among Pakistan’s most valuable asset which can play a multifaceted role for economic revival and revitalization of the country by focusing on sev­eral key areas.

A robust foundation of re­search and innovation is the core for any thriving economy in the world. The universities in the country should not only prior­itize but also incentivize the research endeavors which go beyond the theo­retical boundaries, besides directly ad­dressing the pressing challenges faced by the nation. This will enhance the glob­al standing of these institutions, besides serving as a driving force for econom­ic development of the country. For ex­ample, research from Stanford has led to the creation of numerous successful tech companies, contributing significantly to the US economy. A few noteworthy ex­amples include, Google, Yahoo, Cisco Sys­tems, LinkedIn, Sun Microsystems and Instagram. Only the Google’s parent com­pany, Alphabet Inc, had a market capital­ization exceeding $1.5 trillion as of early 2022, while financial value of the operat­ing business of the rest of companies has been estimated to be more than $300b.

The Cambridge Phenomenon, a net­work of technology companies originat­ed from the University of Cambridge, has a substantial impact on the UK’s econo­my. Some of the notable companies that emerged from this phenomenon include ARM Holdings (acquired by SoftBank for £24b) and CSR (acquired by Qualcomm for $2.5b).

Similarly, National University of Singa­pore (NUS) has been a key player in Sin­gapore’s transformation into a knowl­edge-based economy. Alumni from Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have played key roles in the growth of In­dia’s IT and innovation sectors. Tsinghua University has played a crucial role in Chi­na’s technological advancements.

Moreover, entrepreneurship is a vigor­ous engine for economic growth. By cre­ating an environment that encourages creativity and innovation, Pakistani uni­versities should actively nurture the spir­it of entrepreneurship. For this purpose, establishing incubators and innovation hubs within university premises can pro­vide the aspiring entrepreneurs with the necessary resources, mentorship and networking. Universities should also of­fer specialized courses in the subject of entrepreneurship and business devel­opment to equip students with the skills needed to navigate the challenges of the business world. In fact, by supporting the start-ups, HEIs contribute in shaping a dynamic and diverse business ecosystem that fuels economic progress.

Bill Gates (estimated worth of around $130 b), Paul Allen ($20 b), Mark Zuck­erberg ($130 b) from Harvard Universi­ty, Larry Page ($120 b) and Sergey Brin ($115b) from Stanford University, Elon Musk ($220b) from University of Pennsyl­vania and Stanford University, Jeff Bezos ($190b) from Princeton University and Jack Ma ($40b) from Hangzhou Normal University are a few examples.

Further, the universities must actively seek collaboration with industries in or­der to bridge the gap between academia and the corporate sector. Establishment of the strong partnerships facilitates the process of knowledge exchange, bestows students with practical exposure to real-world challenges and guarantees that the academic research remains relevant. The transfer of technology from academia to industry is a critical step in driving eco­nomic growth. Therefore, universities should also establish strong mechanisms to facilitate the commercialization of re­search outcomes as well, which include the development of intellectual property on one hand and patents resulting from research on the other.

MIT’s proximity to Kendall Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has resulted in a thriving ecosystem of innovation and industry collaboration. Companies like Biogen and Genzyme, among others, have emerged from this collaboration, contrib­uting significantly to the growth of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sec­tors. The Fraunhofer Society collaborates extensively with industries in Germany which has been particularly impactful in the manufacturing sector, contributing to Germany’s reputation for high-quality en­gineering and innovation.

The configuration of academic pro­grams with the needs of the job market is critical for ensuring that graduates are outfitted with the skills that industries ac­tually require. The HEIs should continu­ously assess and update their curricula to reflect the evolving needs of the economy. The universities should offer programs that cater to the professional develop­ment needs of individuals throughout their careers to meet the demand a work­force that is adaptable and continuously updating its skills as far as rapid pace of technological advancement is concerned. For this, the universities should also con­tribute to the creation of a skilled and ag­ile workforce that can drive innovation and economic progress.

Germany has a highly successful dual education system that combines voca­tional training with classroom educa­tion. Students engage in practical, on-the-job training with partner companies while attending vocational schools. Sin­gapore also aims to create a highly skilled and adaptable workforce by aligning edu­cation with industry needs, contributing to the country’s economic competitive­ness. Likewise, the apprenticeship mod­el has contributed to Switzerland’s high­ly skilled workforce and strong economy.

Furthermore, the universities should in­vest in modern facilities, laboratories, and research centers that can compete on a global scale, as state-of-the-art infrastruc­ture is a prerequisite for conducting cut­ting-edge research and development for economic growth.

Universities are believed to be well-posi­tioned to contribute to policy discussions and advocate for reforms that positive­ly impact economic growth. By engaging with policymakers, universities can pro­vide valuable insights into the needs of the economy and suggest policy changes that align with the evolving landscape.

Finally, the universities also take a social responsibility to address the challenges faced by the surrounding communities. For this, Pakistani universities should ac­tively engage in community development projects and research initiatives that ad­dress social issues.

The Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY), a rural electrification project in India, enhances productivity, supports small businesses, and improves the overall quality of life in rural commu­nities of India, contributing to economic development. Grameen Bank in Bangla­desh has empowered individuals to gen­erate income, create employment oppor­tunities, and improve living standards, contributing to poverty reduction and economic development.

In nutshell, the role of HEIs in the eco­nomic revival is versatile, multifaceted and pivotal. Right from nurturing the re­search and innovation to supporting en­trepreneurship, skill-set development and international collaboration, the uni­versities serve up as the substratum of a thriving economy. No doubt, Pakistani universities have potential to contribute significantly for the creation of a knowl­edge-based economy that propels the country towards sustained and inclusive economic growth.

Prof Dr Muhammad Mushahid Anwar

The writer serves University of Gujrat as Vice Chancellor and can be reached at vc@uog.edu.pk and mushahid.anwar@uog.edu.pk.