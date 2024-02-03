Economic Revival through Universities

A web of 260 HEC-recognized universities constitute one among Pakistan’s most valuable asset which can play a multifaceted role for economic revival and revitalization of the country by focusing on several key areas.
A robust foundation of research and innovation is the core for any thriving economy in the world. The universities in the country should not only prioritize but also incentivize the research endeavors which go beyond the theoretical boundaries, besides directly addressing the pressing challenges faced by the nation. This will enhance the global standing of these institutions, besides serving as a driving force for economic development of the country. For example, research from Stanford has led to the creation of numerous successful tech companies, contributing significantly to the US economy. A few noteworthy examples include, Google, Yahoo, Cisco Systems, LinkedIn, Sun Microsystems and Instagram. Only the Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc, had a market capitalization exceeding $1.5 trillion as of early 2022, while financial value of the operating business of the rest of companies has been estimated to be more than $300b.
The Cambridge Phenomenon, a network of technology companies originated from the University of Cambridge, has a substantial impact on the UK’s economy. Some of the notable companies that emerged from this phenomenon include ARM Holdings (acquired by SoftBank for £24b) and CSR (acquired by Qualcomm for $2.5b).
Similarly, National University of Singapore (NUS) has been a key player in Singapore’s transformation into a knowledge-based economy. Alumni from Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have played key roles in the growth of India’s IT and innovation sectors. Tsinghua University has played a crucial role in China’s technological advancements.
Moreover, entrepreneurship is a vigorous engine for economic growth. By creating an environment that encourages creativity and innovation, Pakistani universities should actively nurture the spirit of entrepreneurship. For this purpose, establishing incubators and innovation hubs within university premises can provide the aspiring entrepreneurs with the necessary resources, mentorship and networking. Universities should also offer specialized courses in the subject of entrepreneurship and business development to equip students with the skills needed to navigate the challenges of the business world. In fact, by supporting the start-ups, HEIs contribute in shaping a dynamic and diverse business ecosystem that fuels economic progress.
Bill Gates (estimated worth of around $130 b), Paul Allen ($20 b), Mark Zuckerberg ($130 b) from Harvard University, Larry Page ($120 b) and Sergey Brin ($115b) from Stanford University, Elon Musk ($220b) from University of Pennsylvania and Stanford University, Jeff Bezos ($190b) from Princeton University and Jack Ma ($40b) from Hangzhou Normal University are a few examples.
Further, the universities must actively seek collaboration with industries in order to bridge the gap between academia and the corporate sector. Establishment of the strong partnerships facilitates the process of knowledge exchange, bestows students with practical exposure to real-world challenges and guarantees that the academic research remains relevant. The transfer of technology from academia to industry is a critical step in driving economic growth. Therefore, universities should also establish strong mechanisms to facilitate the commercialization of research outcomes as well, which include the development of intellectual property on one hand and patents resulting from research on the other.
MIT’s proximity to Kendall Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has resulted in a thriving ecosystem of innovation and industry collaboration. Companies like Biogen and Genzyme, among others, have emerged from this collaboration, contributing significantly to the growth of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors. The Fraunhofer Society collaborates extensively with industries in Germany which has been particularly impactful in the manufacturing sector, contributing to Germany’s reputation for high-quality engineering and innovation.
The configuration of academic programs with the needs of the job market is critical for ensuring that graduates are outfitted with the skills that industries actually require. The HEIs should continuously assess and update their curricula to reflect the evolving needs of the economy. The universities should offer programs that cater to the professional development needs of individuals throughout their careers to meet the demand a workforce that is adaptable and continuously updating its skills as far as rapid pace of technological advancement is concerned. For this, the universities should also contribute to the creation of a skilled and agile workforce that can drive innovation and economic progress.
Germany has a highly successful dual education system that combines vocational training with classroom education. Students engage in practical, on-the-job training with partner companies while attending vocational schools. Singapore also aims to create a highly skilled and adaptable workforce by aligning education with industry needs, contributing to the country’s economic competitiveness. Likewise, the apprenticeship model has contributed to Switzerland’s highly skilled workforce and strong economy.
Furthermore, the universities should invest in modern facilities, laboratories, and research centers that can compete on a global scale, as state-of-the-art infrastructure is a prerequisite for conducting cutting-edge research and development for economic growth.
Universities are believed to be well-positioned to contribute to policy discussions and advocate for reforms that positively impact economic growth. By engaging with policymakers, universities can provide valuable insights into the needs of the economy and suggest policy changes that align with the evolving landscape.
Finally, the universities also take a social responsibility to address the challenges faced by the surrounding communities. For this, Pakistani universities should actively engage in community development projects and research initiatives that address social issues.
The Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY), a rural electrification project in India, enhances productivity, supports small businesses, and improves the overall quality of life in rural communities of India, contributing to economic development. Grameen Bank in Bangladesh has empowered individuals to generate income, create employment opportunities, and improve living standards, contributing to poverty reduction and economic development.
In nutshell, the role of HEIs in the economic revival is versatile, multifaceted and pivotal. Right from nurturing the research and innovation to supporting entrepreneurship, skill-set development and international collaboration, the universities serve up as the substratum of a thriving economy. No doubt, Pakistani universities have potential to contribute significantly for the creation of a knowledge-based economy that propels the country towards sustained and inclusive economic growth.
Prof Dr Muhammad Mushahid Anwar
The writer serves University of Gujrat as Vice Chancellor and can be reached at vc@uog.edu.pk and mushahid.anwar@uog.edu.pk.