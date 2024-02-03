Saturday, February 03, 2024
Emergency Control Room set up at CM Secretariat

Our Staff Reporter
February 03, 2024
Peshawar  -   An Emergency Control Room is operational at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Peshawar to ensure a peaceful General Election in 2024. Functioning from February 7th to 9th, it will coordinate activities, information, and emergencies with relevant stakeholders. The caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be kept informed until the finalization of the General Elections.

Deputy Secretary Mohsin Iqbal is appointed as the Focal Person/In-charge, according to a notification from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. The Emergency Control Room can be reached at UAN No. 091-111-712-713, Fax No. 091-9210707, and Whatsapp No. 0343- 2222949.

