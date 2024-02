FAISALABAD - Roshanwala Police have arrested four robbers and recovered weapons, snatched cattle, mobile-phones and motorcycle from them. A police spokes­person said here on Friday that the police, on a tip-off, conducted raids and suc­ceeded in arresting four ac­tive members of a gang in­cluding ring leader Mohsin Waseer, who were involved in a number of robbery, theft and other street crimes.