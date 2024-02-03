Fertiliser industry organises dealers’ convention in Lahore

LAHORE - Pakistani fertilizer industry in­cluding Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC), Fauji Fertilizer Bin-Qasim Limited (FFBL), Engro Fertilizers Limited, Fatima Fertil­izer Company Limited and Ag­ritech Limited organized a deal­ers’ convention on 29th January, 2024 at Flatties Hotel, Lahore.

The management of fertilizer companies and fertilizer dealers from all over the country attend­ed the convention. The conven­tion was arranged to apprise the dealers about availability of fertil­izers, imports of urea by govern­ment of Pakistan and to devise a strategy to ensure availability of urea and all fertilizers as per sug­gested price of the company. The following top management of the fertilizer industry participated in the convention: Ather Javed, Group General Manager Market­ing, Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd, Atif Muhammad Ali, Vice Presi­dent Marketing, Engro Fertilizers Limited, Ms Rabel Saduzai, Di­rector Marketing & Sales, Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited, Tan­veer Raza, Head of Marketing, Agritech Limited, and Shakeel Ahmad, Advisor Marketing, Fauji Fertilizer Bin-Qasim Limited. The other senior management from fertilizer industry also partici­pated in the Dealers’ Convention and shared valuable thoughts to devise the future strategy.

The management of fertilizer companies informed the dealers that companies are making all out efforts to produce fertilizers as per the capacity of manufacturing plants. In the meantime, govern­ment is also very serious and ac­tive for ensuring availability and supply of fertilizers to the farm­ers all over the country on control rates. The government has taken the initiative of importing urea to make up the shortage for smooth availability of the fertilizers to the farmers. The management of fer­tilizer industry apprised the par­ticipants about current status of fertilizers situation, distribution and supply system. He further added that with imported urea by government of Pakistan, the stocks position has improved significant­ly to meet the fertilizer require­ment at national level. For im­mediate supply of imported urea, required arrangements are be­ing completed, and in a few days, substantial volumes of imported urea would also be available in the market. The dealers were urged to refrain from any practices of black marketing, fertilizer hoarding and ensure sales of fertilizers to farm­ers on control rates.

This was specifically highlighted that the most important and staple food crop of Pakistan is at very critical stage of urea use, there­fore, we all stakeholders need to support government of Pakistan’s farmer supportive efforts for en­hancing crop productivity, farmer profitability and national food se­curity. This was further reinforced that we need to make collective efforts to contribute for the agri­cultural and economic growth of the country with prime focus to attain self-sufficiency in food pro­duction to minimize the import bill. Government has spent for­eign exchange to import urea and companies are working day night to ensure fertilizer supplies to meet the domestic demand of the country. Similarly, dealers should ensure supply of fertilizers at con­trol rates so that wheat production may not be compromised at any cost. The government of Pakistan has fixed wheat production tar­get of 32 million tons for current season therefore concerted efforts from all stakeholders are required to achieve this milestone for end­ing the dependency on wheat im­ports to meet domestic require­ments of food, feed and seed.

The management of fertilizer companies urged the dealers to support government’s initiatives and the efforts of companies for smooth supply of the fertilizers to the farming community. This was further reinforced that any that any dealer found in malpractices of product hoarding, black mar­keting and over pricing will be subject to termination of his deal­ership by the Company and gov­ernment agencies will take strict action as per law against such el­ements. The fertilizer dealers as­sured their cooperation in smooth handling of fertilizer supply and sales to the farmers on suggest­ed price. They reiterated that all Pakistan dealers will extend their full support to the Government of Pakistan and Fertilizer Industry for smooth sales of fertilizers by discouraging the malpractices.