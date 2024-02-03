Saturday, February 03, 2024
FM urges close cooperation to deal with global challenges

Agencies
February 03, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Friday urged close cooperation and multidisci­plinary international partnerships to deal with global challenges. He was speaking at the 3rd Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum, in Belgium at the invitation of High Representative of the Europe­an Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. The foreign minister also joined the Roundtable on ‘Shared Prosperity, Economic Resilience, and Investments’. In his remarks, he outlined the future trajectory of global partner­ships. He underlined the need for shared respon­sibility to move away from divisive bloc politics and notions of great power contestation. The FM proposed a three-tier approach involving de­velopment of international digital cooperation hubs, mechanisms for combating climate change and South-South Triangular Cooperation.

Agencies

