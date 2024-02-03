Fruits, vegetables prices raise by 25 to 30 pc

ISLAMABAD - In the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Is­lamabad, the prices of fruits and veg­etables have increased by 25 to 30 per cent in the last two months. According to the market survey conducted by APP here on Friday, the prices of veg­etables and fruits, especially onions and tomatoes, peas, cabbage, apple gourd, garlic, ginger, beans, cucumber, carrots, and fruits including apples, pomegranates, bananas, citrus, and oranges, have increased by 25 to 30 per cent from the last two months. Since last week, various varieties of fruits, including apples, have been sold at Rs 250 to Rs 300, pomegran­ates at Rs 300 to Rs 350, bananas at Rs 120 to Rs 150, citrus at Rs 200 to Rs 250, and oranges at Rs 250 to Rs 300 per kilo/ dozen. Similarly, among veg­etables, peas cost Rs 200 to 250, cu­cumbers Rs 120 to 140, apple gourds Rs 150 to 160, onions Rs 170 to 180, and garlic and ginger cost Rs 540 to 580 rupees per kg. According to the survey, the price of poultry chicken reached Rs 460 to 470 per kg, and the price of poultry eggs reached Rs 420 to 430 per dozen in the open market in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The meat of the poultry chicken has reached Rs 800 to 810 per kg in the open market. The prices of poultry items have increased by 20 per cent in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi during the last month, which has created huge volatility in the market. During the last three months in the twin cities, a 25 per cent increase was witnessed in the price of poultry chicken, while there was a 35 per cent increase in the price of poul­try eggs in the same period.