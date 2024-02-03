Gaza Genocide & Israeli Youth

Within the complexities of global politics, the ma­nipulation of public perception and the exercise of power have reached unprecedented heights. State brainwashing, driven by the concepts of hegemony of consent and Postmodernism, has become a for­midable force, blurring the lines between reality and orchestrated narratives. A tragic illustration of this disturbing trend is the ongoing situation in Gaza, where innocent children bear the brunt of geopolitical maneuvers, their lives discarded in a brazen display of power.

Hegemony of consent, a term coined by Italian Marxist philosopher Antonio Gramsci, refers to the subtle but pervasive control that the ruling class exerts over the beliefs and values of society. This control is not enforced through coercion alone but is deeply ingrained in cultural and social institutions, shaping the way peo­ple think and perceive the world. In the context of glob­al politics, states often use media, education, and cultur­al practices to manufacture consent, creating a narrative that aligns with their interests.

Postmodernism, on the other hand, challenges the very nature of truth and reality. It questions established norms and encourages skepticism toward grand narra­tives. In the realm of politics, Postmodernism can be both liberating and perilous. While it fosters critical thinking, it also opens the door to a world where truth becomes subjective, easily manipulated by those in power.

Gaza, a beleaguered strip of land caught in the cross­fire of political disputes, epitomizes the consequences of state brainwashing and the erosion of compassion. The ongoing conflict, fueled by historical animosities and power struggles, has resulted in the senseless killing of innocent children who have no political agency. The trag­edy lies not only in the loss of lives but in the insidious acceptance and even celebration of such violence by cer­tain segments of society. It is disheartening to witness how the hegemonic narrative perpetuated by the Israe­li government portrays this conflict as a necessary act of self-defense. State-controlled media subtly influenc­es public opinion, framing the narrative to garner sup­port for actions that would otherwise be deemed unac­ceptable. The hegemony of consent ensures that citizens, even the youth, internalize this narrative, blinding them to the human cost of their government’s policies.

In the era of social media, where information is dis­seminated at lightning speed, it becomes crucial to dis­sect the layers of propaganda and discern the truth. However, the overwhelming nature of the hegemon­ic narrative often drowns out dissenting voices, leaving the global populace susceptible to manipulation.

The chilling example of Israeli youth openly expressing appreciation for the Gaza genocide underscores the per­ilous intersection of state brainwashing and Postmodern­ism. The erosion of empathy and the dehumanization of ‘the other’ become normalized, creating a toxic environ­ment where violence is not only condoned but celebrated.

This alarming trend is not confined to the Middle East. Around the world, nationalism and politics have taken precedence over humanity and compassion, echoing the sentiments of political realist Thomas Hobbes. In a world where states prioritize their interests above all else, the collective pursuit of a better, more compassion­ate world seems to be a distant dream.

The trajectory we are on demands introspection and a collective effort to resist the allure of state-sanctioned narratives. Citizens must become vigilant consumers of information, challenging hegemonic narratives and fos­tering a global discourse that prioritizes empathy, jus­tice, and shared humanity. Only then can we hope to re­claim a world that is meaningful, selfless, and true to the principles of a compassionate humanity.

Aftab Ali Khan Musa

The writer is a CSS Mentor and Lecturer of International Relations and History