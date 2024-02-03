Gold rate up by Rs1,400 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,400 and was sold at Rs217,700 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs216,300 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,201 to Rs186,643 from Rs185,442 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs171,089 from Rs169,989, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram Silver re­mained stagnant at Rs 2,600 and 2,229.08 respectively. The price of gold in the inter­national market increased by $14 to $2,074from $2,060, the Association reported.