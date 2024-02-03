Haider Hoti, Atif Khan in face off on NA-22 Mardan

Mardan - Election fever has gripped the Mardan district where a tough electoral battle is expected between former chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ameer Haider Khan Hoti and PTI-backed former provincial minister Atif Khan on the National Assembly constituency NA-22 Mardan-II.

As only six days left in the general election of 2024, the political parties and independent candidates expedited addressing rallies and corner meetings besides door-to-door campaigns to persuade voters. The candidates started using social media and floating advertisements in national newspapers for publicity.

All eyes are on NA-22 Mardan-II where ANP had awarded a ticket to former Chief Minister Amir Haider Khan Hoti who is being challenged by former KP senior minister Muhammad Atif Khan backed by PTI.

In the 2013 general election, the constituency was won by Haider Hoti with 44,769 votes against PTI Nasir Khan’s secured 42,068 votes. In the 2018 general election, Haider Hoti retained his seat with 78,911 votes defeating Atif Khan with only 35 votes. The political rivals are again contesting elections against each other and seeking support of large tribes.

On NA-21 Mardan-I, former MNA Mujahid Khan is contesting election as an independent candidate with the electoral symbol “Dove” on NA-21-Mardan-1 who is being challenged by ANP, PPP and JUIF candidates.

In the 2013 general election, Mujahid Khan secured 38,233 votes defeating Imdadullah Yousafzai of JUI-F with 26,625 votes while in the 2018 general election this constituency was again clinched by Mujahid Khan on the PTI ticket with 78,140 votes against ANP’s Gul Nawaz Khan with 38,712 votes.

On NA-23 Mardan-3, former federal minister Ali Muhammad is flexing muscle independently with the electoral symbol “Dolphin” while PTI’s former MPA Toufail Anjum an independent candidate with the symbol “Pillow” on PK- 55, Mardan-2.

Former MNA Ali Muhammad won the 2013 election of the PTI ticket with 58,577 votes against 56, 318 voters while JUI-F Maulana Muhammad Qasim stood runner- up with 56,318 votes respectively. The constituency was won by the PTI founder with 76, 681 votes against Maulana Qasim’s of JUI-F with 68,181 votes.

42 candidates, including two women, are in the run for all these three national assembly seats while about 105 candidates, including three women, are competing for eight provincial assembly seats.

Prof Dr A H Hilali, former Political Science Department, University of Peshawar while expecting split candidates in Mardan said that young voters would play a key role in deciding the fates of ANP, JUI-F, PPP, PTI, PML-N and other independents on February 8, 2024.

The mainstream political parties including PTI, PML-N and PPP had already announced election manifestos that would play an important role in deciding the fate of their candidates on D-Day.