Hamas gives ‘initial’ support to Gaza truce plan as fighting rages

GAZA/ BEIRUT - Fighting in Gaza raged on Friday with scores reported killed over­night, after mediator Qatar said Hamas had given its “initial” support to a hostage-prisoner exchange deal that would pause its war with Israel.

The health ministry in palestine said 112 people had been killed over the previous 24 hours, while the Hamas press office reported Israeli air and artillery bombard­ment around Khan Yunis -- south­ern Gaza’s main city and the focus of recent fighting. Gaza City resident Abir al-Madhun said leaflets calling on civilians to leave had again been dropped by Israeli aircraft over the Al-Shifa Hospital compound where she has sought refuge. “Our houses were destroyed; our children were killed. Where should we go?” she asked. “The shooting must stop so we can find a place to live.”

Nearly four months of fighting have left Gaza “uninhabitable”, the United Nations says, while an Israe­li siege has resulted in dire shortag­es of food, water, fuel and medicines.

Winter storms brought torrential rain to Gaza Friday, piling more mis­ery on the hundreds of thousands of displaced civilians who have sought shelter in bombed out buildings and makeshift camps.

The humanitarian crisis and the mounting civilian death toll have triggered growing international calls for a ceasefire.

After a truce proposal agreed with Israeli negotiators was presented to Hamas on Thursday, Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said there were hopes of “good news” about a fresh pause to the fighting “in the next couple of weeks”.

Ansari said a truce plan thrashed out with Israeli negotiators by Egyp­tian, Qatari and US mediators in Par­is earlier this week had received a “positive” initial response from Hamas. “That proposal has been ap­proved by the Israeli side and now we have an initial positive confirma­tion from the Hamas side,” he said.

Also, three persons were killed in Israeli strikes south of Damascus Fri­day, a war monitor said, with media reporting an adviser from the Revolu­tionary Guards was among the dead. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said: “three member group were killed in a Israeli air strikes.”

The targets included a site oper­ated by Lebanese group on a road leading to the Sayyida Zeinab dis­trict and a site on the road to Damas­cus airport that had recently been vacated by fighter groups, the Brit­ain-based war monitor said.

Mehr news agency said an advis­er from the Revolutionary Guard, Saeed Alidadi, was also killed in the strikes. Syrian state media report­ed damage from “Israeli” air strikes south of Damascus but did not men­tion casualties. The Israeli military declined to comment.

During more than a decade of civ­il war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of strikes, primarily tar­geting fighter forces and the Syri­an army. Its strikes have intensified since the war between Israel and fighter group began on October 7. Israel rarely comments on individ­ual strikes but has said repeatedly that it will not allow rival group to expand its presence in Syria.

Friday’s reported strikes were the second this week. On Monday, missiles fired on a base in Sayy­ida Zeinab housing Revolutionary Guard and fighter group that killed at least eight people, the Observa­tory reported.

A previous air strike in Sayyida Ze­inab in late December also blamed on Israel, killed a senior Iranian high ranking officer. And on January 20, a strike on Damascus’s Mazzeh neigh­bourhood targeting the Revolution­ary Guards’ Syria spy chief killed 13 people, the Observatory said.