Indo-Pakistan conflict

The recent Israel-Hamas conflict in the Middle East emphasises that any conflict in South Asia will be disastrous for the whole world.

The Indo-Pakistani conflict is a long-standing security challenge in South Asia rooted in the history of the Indian subcontinent. India and Pakistan were both created after the British colonial period, leading to several conflicts and disputes over the years. In recent times, the conflict has escalated, with both countries enhancing their military capabilities and engaging in skir­mishes along the border. Accord­ing to the South Asia Terrorism Portal, there were 155 incidents of violence along the India-Paki­stan border in 2020, resulting in the deaths of 34 security person­nel and 28 civilians.

India and Pakistan share a long and complex history, having been part of the same territory until the partition of British India in 1947. The partition resulted in the cre­ation of two independent coun­tries, India and Pakistan, with the latter divided into East and West Pakistan (later becoming Bangla­desh). The partition witnessed large-scale violence, with commu­nal riots causing the deaths of hun­dreds of thousands.

Several factors have contribut­ed to the escalation of tensions be­tween India and Pakistan. One main factor is the Kashmir issue, a region claimed by both countries. Accord­ing to the Jammu and Kashmir Co­alition of Civil Society, more than 70,000 people have been killed in the conflict in Kashmir since 1989. The dispute over Kashmir has been a long-standing source of tension, leading to both countries deploy­ing military forces along the bor­der and engaging in skirmishes and cross-border firing.

Another factor is the rise of na­tionalism in both countries, with political leaders and the media pro­moting a strong and aggressive for­eign policy towards the other coun­try. This has led to an increase in military spending and the devel­opment of new weapons systems, raising concerns about the possi­bility of a nuclear conflict between the two countries. According to the Stockholm International Peace Re­search Institute, India’s military expenditure in 2020 was $72.9 billion, while Pakistan’s military ex­penditure was $11.1 billion.

It is essential to promote dia­logue and diplomacy between In­dia and Pakistan to address the security challenge in South Asia. Confidence-building measures such as trade and cultural ex­changes can help reduce tensions and build trust between the two countries. It is also important for the international community to play a more active role in resolv­ing the conflict, with countries such as the United States, China, and Russia using their influence to encourage both countries to en­gage in dialogue.

AROOJ ANMOL,

Lahore.