Indo-Pakistan conflict

The recent Israel-Hamas conflict in the Middle East emphasises that any conflict in South Asia will be disastrous for the whole world.
The Indo-Pakistani conflict is a long-standing security challenge in South Asia rooted in the history of the Indian subcontinent. India and Pakistan were both created after the British colonial period, leading to several conflicts and disputes over the years. In recent times, the conflict has escalated, with both countries enhancing their military capabilities and engaging in skirmishes along the border. According to the South Asia Terrorism Portal, there were 155 incidents of violence along the India-Pakistan border in 2020, resulting in the deaths of 34 security personnel and 28 civilians.
India and Pakistan share a long and complex history, having been part of the same territory until the partition of British India in 1947. The partition resulted in the creation of two independent countries, India and Pakistan, with the latter divided into East and West Pakistan (later becoming Bangladesh). The partition witnessed large-scale violence, with communal riots causing the deaths of hundreds of thousands.
Several factors have contributed to the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan. One main factor is the Kashmir issue, a region claimed by both countries. According to the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society, more than 70,000 people have been killed in the conflict in Kashmir since 1989. The dispute over Kashmir has been a long-standing source of tension, leading to both countries deploying military forces along the border and engaging in skirmishes and cross-border firing.
Another factor is the rise of nationalism in both countries, with political leaders and the media promoting a strong and aggressive foreign policy towards the other country. This has led to an increase in military spending and the development of new weapons systems, raising concerns about the possibility of a nuclear conflict between the two countries. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, India’s military expenditure in 2020 was $72.9 billion, while Pakistan’s military expenditure was $11.1 billion.
It is essential to promote dialogue and diplomacy between India and Pakistan to address the security challenge in South Asia. Confidence-building measures such as trade and cultural exchanges can help reduce tensions and build trust between the two countries. It is also important for the international community to play a more active role in resolving the conflict, with countries such as the United States, China, and Russia using their influence to encourage both countries to engage in dialogue.
AROOJ ANMOL,
Lahore.