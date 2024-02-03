Inter-varsity Badminton C’ship reaches semifinals stage

LAHORE - University of Karachi, Univer­sity of Punjab, Kinnaird Col­lege for Women and Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan qualified for the semifinal of 46th All Pakistan HEC Intervarsity Badminton (Women) Championship 2023-2024 being hosted by Iqra Uni­versity. In the opening day of the 1st round team event matches, University of Punjab defeated LUMS Jamshoro by 2-0, University of Karachi beat Zia Ud Din University by 2-0, IBA Karachi beat GC University Lahore by 2-1.

The round two matches will be played between University of Punjab and Lahore College for Women Univer­sity Lahore, University of Karachi and Institute of Business Administration, Karachi. The singles individual match­es round will also take place. The chief guest of the opening ceremony, Prof Dr Farhan Essa – CEO of Dr Essa Labora­tory & Diagnostic Center, appreciated the efforts of the organizers to encour­age the mission of women empower­ment. He said that such events are cru­cial in the country and that this event is a positive step towards the cause.

In his welcome message, Javed Ali Memon highlighted many milestones that were achieved to revive university sports in a short period. “There is no shortage of talent in Pakistan, the need is to provide the right opportunities to the youth,” he added. He maintained that HEC would continue to engage youth in healthy and productive activi­ties to inculcate sportsmanship. The ceremony was attended by 120 players and officials from 25 universities from all over Pakistan along with sports dig­nitaries/prominent figures of sports including Guest of Honor Najiha Alvi – Pakistan Cricketer, Muhammad Ali Ra­jput, Secretary SOA, M Khalid Rehmani, President Karachi Tennis Association and Syeda Mushayyaddah Zahid – Sr. Director of Physical Education.