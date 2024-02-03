Inter-varsity Badminton C’ship reaches semifinals stage

LAHORE - University of Karachi, University of Punjab, Kinnaird College for Women and Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan qualified for the semifinal of 46th All Pakistan HEC Intervarsity Badminton (Women) Championship 2023-2024 being hosted by Iqra University. In the opening day of the 1st round team event matches, University of Punjab defeated LUMS Jamshoro by 2-0, University of Karachi beat Zia Ud Din University by 2-0, IBA Karachi beat GC University Lahore by 2-1.
The round two matches will be played between University of Punjab and Lahore College for Women University Lahore, University of Karachi and Institute of Business Administration, Karachi. The singles individual matches round will also take place. The chief guest of the opening ceremony, Prof Dr Farhan Essa – CEO of Dr Essa Laboratory & Diagnostic Center, appreciated the efforts of the organizers to encourage the mission of women empowerment. He said that such events are crucial in the country and that this event is a positive step towards the cause.
In his welcome message, Javed Ali Memon highlighted many milestones that were achieved to revive university sports in a short period. “There is no shortage of talent in Pakistan, the need is to provide the right opportunities to the youth,” he added. He maintained that HEC would continue to engage youth in healthy and productive activities to inculcate sportsmanship. The ceremony was attended by 120 players and officials from 25 universities from all over Pakistan along with sports dignitaries/prominent figures of sports including Guest of Honor Najiha Alvi – Pakistan Cricketer, Muhammad Ali Rajput, Secretary SOA, M Khalid Rehmani, President Karachi Tennis Association and Syeda Mushayyaddah Zahid – Sr. Director of Physical Education.